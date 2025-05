Mid-range phones to get a whole lot smarter thanks to the new Snapdragon 7 Gen 4

Recommended Stories

– Fei Fang, President of Products at Honor, May 15, 2025

The Honor 400 will feature some cool AI tricks, like turning still images into AI-generated video clips , for example. So yeah, if you thought mid-range was getting boring, Qualcomm just gave it a serious jolt.

As for the rest of the specs, there is support for LPDDR5 RAM, UFS 4.0 storage and a triple 12-bit Spectra ISP with up to 200 MP stills and 10-bit images. Video tops out at 4K 30fps, which is pretty standard for this segment.Gaming should feel smoother, too, thanks to a 30% GPU boost and Qualcomm's updated Adaptive Performance Engine 4.0, which helps the chip balance power and performance during intense scenes.On the connectivity side, there is sub-6GHz 5G, Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6.0, along with support for aptX Lossless and aptX Adaptive audio. Qualcomm's XPAN feature is here too, aiming to improve how devices connect in personal networks.​​And yes, phones with this new chip are coming very soon. Honor and vivo will be among the first to launch devices with it. Actually, the Honor 400 will launch on May 22 and it is expected to be the first out with the new chipset.