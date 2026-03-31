Random new deal makes the Motorola Moto G Power (2025) a must-buy for cash-strapped road warriors
With a big battery, 120Hz screen, and a remarkably robust design, the Moto G Power (2025) is impossible to turn down at $180.
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The Moto G Power (2025) comes with a big, sharp, and smooth IPS LCD screen. | Image by PhoneArena
Are you dissatisfied with the almost complete lack of discounts on the Moto G Power (2026) in the few months the new big-battery mid-ranger has been available stateside? Instead of continuing to wait for that very familiar-looking 6.8-inch handset to considerably drop in price, you may want to go for a Moto G Power (2025) right now.
After all, the two budget-friendly Android phones are nearly identical at first glance, and their internals are not very different either. But their price tags are, at least if you consider how much (or rather how little) Woot currently charges for an unlocked Moto G Power (2025) in brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged condition as part of its latest "random tech" sale.
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Yes, the Amazon-owned e-tailer only wants $179.99 from you for a "Leaf Green" model at the time of this writing, which represents an unprecedented $120 markdown from the phone's $299.99 list price, also saving you a very cool 70 bucks compared to Amazon's Big Spring Sale price for the MediaTek Dimensity 6300-powered device with a 5,000mAh battery under its hood.
Believe it or not, that's the exact same processor found inside the Moto G Power (2026) as well, and although the new edition does bump the battery capacity up to 5,200mAh, I don't think that marginal upgrade can justify an additional expense of $120.
How could you not like that vegan leather back in a Leaf Green color? | Image by Motorola
Granted, our Moto G Power (2025) review didn't exactly lavish the affordable 6.8-inch giant with praise, criticizing its mediocre overall performance and screen quality, but that was obviously true at $299.99. At $120 less, I'm sure you'll learn to live with that IPS LCD panel capable of refreshing your content at a zippy 120Hz rate, especially when you also consider some of the handset's undeniable strengths, like the respectable battery life, impressively robust build, eye-catching vegan leather finish, and a winning combination of 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage space.
The downside of taking advantage of Woot's latest and greatest Moto G Power (2025) deal? You'll need to settle for a 90-day seller warranty. If that sounds acceptable to you, keep in mind that you have no more than four days at your disposal to seize this rare money-saving opportunity on one of the best budget 5G phones around.
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