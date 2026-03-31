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Random new deal makes the Motorola Moto G Power (2025) a must-buy for cash-strapped road warriors

With a big battery, 120Hz screen, and a remarkably robust design, the Moto G Power (2025) is impossible to turn down at $180.

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Motorola Moto G Power (2025) screen
The Moto G Power (2025) comes with a big, sharp, and smooth IPS LCD screen. | Image by PhoneArena

Are you dissatisfied with the almost complete lack of discounts on the Moto G Power (2026) in the few months the new big-battery mid-ranger has been available stateside? Instead of continuing to wait for that very familiar-looking 6.8-inch handset to considerably drop in price, you may want to go for a Moto G Power (2025) right now.

After all, the two budget-friendly Android phones are nearly identical at first glance, and their internals are not very different either. But their price tags are, at least if you consider how much (or rather how little) Woot currently charges for an unlocked Moto G Power (2025) in brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged condition as part of its latest "random tech" sale.

Motorola Moto G Power (2025)

$179 99
$299 99
$120 off (40%)
5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Android 15, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Processor, 6.8-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2388 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery, 30W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, IP68 and IP69 Water Resistance, Military-Grade Durability, Vegan Leather Finish, Leaf Green Color, New Condition, 90-Day Seller Warranty Included
Buy at Woot

Motorola Moto G Power (2025)

$50 off (17%)
5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Android 15, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Processor, 6.8-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2388 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery, 30W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, IP68 and IP69 Water Resistance, Military-Grade Durability, Vegan Leather Finish, Two Color Options
Buy at Amazon

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Yes, the Amazon-owned e-tailer only wants $179.99 from you for a "Leaf Green" model at the time of this writing, which represents an unprecedented $120 markdown from the phone's $299.99 list price, also saving you a very cool 70 bucks compared to Amazon's Big Spring Sale price for the MediaTek Dimensity 6300-powered device with a 5,000mAh battery under its hood.

Believe it or not, that's the exact same processor found inside the Moto G Power (2026) as well, and although the new edition does bump the battery capacity up to 5,200mAh, I don't think that marginal upgrade can justify an additional expense of $120.


Granted, our Moto G Power (2025) review didn't exactly lavish the affordable 6.8-inch giant with praise, criticizing its mediocre overall performance and screen quality, but that was obviously true at $299.99. At $120 less, I'm sure you'll learn to live with that IPS LCD panel capable of refreshing your content at a zippy 120Hz rate, especially when you also consider some of the handset's undeniable strengths, like the respectable battery life, impressively robust build, eye-catching vegan leather finish, and a winning combination of 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage space.

The downside of taking advantage of Woot's latest and greatest Moto G Power (2025) deal? You'll need to settle for a 90-day seller warranty. If that sounds acceptable to you, keep in mind that you have no more than four days at your disposal to seize this rare money-saving opportunity on one of the best budget 5G phones around.

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Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
Read the latest from Adrian Diaconescu

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