Samsung's Pro Tab S11 Ultra turns into a laptop, but only if you pay for a Pro upgrade
This add-on may make you think twice about what's really worth it when it comes to productivity.
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This hot new accessory brings a lot to the table, but at a solid price. | Image by PhoneArena
After debuting its premium Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra accessory in its home market, Samsung is now bringing the Tab S11 Ultra Pro Keyboard to the US. But don't get your hopes up just yet.
Samsung's latest accessory features an upgraded metal hinge and aluminum body, designed to enhance its durability and elevate its looks. It attaches to the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra with Pogo pins at the back of the device.
Some of its special features include a dedicated Dex key, three customizable buttons that can open your favorite apps, and a dedicated Galaxy AI key. On top of that, the keyboard boasts a large trackpad, creating a true laptop-like experience.
Clearly, the Tab S11 Ultra Pro Keyboard aims to streamline work, learning, and multitasking. But the price positions it beyond a simple add-on. Rather, it starts to feel like a serious productivity tool.
What's the alternative for Samsung fans who don't want to pay such a hefty price for an extra? Samsung's lower-tier keyboard, the Book Cover Keyboard Slim, could be a solution.
So, although more affordable, the "standard" keyboard for Samsung's flagship tablet doesn't give you the same level of productivity, particularly for work-related tasks. This model could be perfect for users who want to type a quick message, not for professionals and students.
There's no denying that Samsung is king of the Android tablets. But some less popular brands, such as Lenovo, often pair some of their highest-tier devices with all accessories (keyboard and stylus) at no additional cost.
While it's undeniably less powerful than the Tab S11 Ultra, this option could actually fit casual users who prioritize an all-in-one experience over the "prestige" of a brand like Samsung.
I won't deny that Samsung's new keyboard has potential. With the dedicated Dex key and trackpad, it elevates the Galaxy Tab experience to a whole new level.
Pro experience, but at a price
Samsung's latest accessory features an upgraded metal hinge and aluminum body, designed to enhance its durability and elevate its looks. It attaches to the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra with Pogo pins at the back of the device.
Ultra durable, extra pricey. | Image by Samsung
Some of its special features include a dedicated Dex key, three customizable buttons that can open your favorite apps, and a dedicated Galaxy AI key. On top of that, the keyboard boasts a large trackpad, creating a true laptop-like experience.
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Laptop mode enabled! | Image by Samsung
The downside? A hefty asking price. Samsung has listed its Pro Keyboard for the Tab S11 Ultra at $399.99, roughly 1/3 of the tablet's price.
What is your top priority for a tablet keyboard?
The alternative
Clearly, the Tab S11 Ultra Pro Keyboard aims to streamline work, learning, and multitasking. But the price positions it beyond a simple add-on. Rather, it starts to feel like a serious productivity tool.
What's the alternative for Samsung fans who don't want to pay such a hefty price for an extra? Samsung's lower-tier keyboard, the Book Cover Keyboard Slim, could be a solution.
This one is listed at $209.99 and allows users to maintain some level of productivity. It's slim and lightweight, focusing on portability and on-the-go use.
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The Book Cover Keyboard Slim may look good, but it's no power tool. | Image by Samsung
That said, this option comes with some significant trade-offs.
- Less durable — this option doesn't have a metal and aluminum design, making it less durable in the long run.
- No trackpad — the main downside is the complete absence of a trackpad. If users go for this accessory, they'll still need a Bluetooth mouse for navigation (though they can also use the S Pen for the job).
So, although more affordable, the "standard" keyboard for Samsung's flagship tablet doesn't give you the same level of productivity, particularly for work-related tasks. This model could be perfect for users who want to type a quick message, not for professionals and students.
Some brands actually give you all accessories
There's no denying that Samsung is king of the Android tablets. But some less popular brands, such as Lenovo, often pair some of their highest-tier devices with all accessories (keyboard and stylus) at no additional cost.
This video shows that the complete all-in-one Android experience doesn't need to cost way too much. | Video by Lenovo
One such example is the Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus. This option is listed at $769.99 and arrives with a Tab Pen Pro and a Yoga Tab Plus keyboard pack.
While it's undeniably less powerful than the Tab S11 Ultra, this option could actually fit casual users who prioritize an all-in-one experience over the "prestige" of a brand like Samsung.
A pro accessory for a select few
I won't deny that Samsung's new keyboard has potential. With the dedicated Dex key and trackpad, it elevates the Galaxy Tab experience to a whole new level.
And yet, if you're coughing up at least $1,199.99 for the Android tablet and spending nearly $400 for this accessory, doesn't the bottom-line cost seem a bit much? I feel like a real laptop may simply make more sense for those seeking true laptop-grade potential.
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