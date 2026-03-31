Samsung's Pro Tab S11 Ultra turns into a laptop, but only if you pay for a Pro upgrade

What is your top priority for a tablet keyboard? Productivity features and trackpad size. Portability and design. Durability matters the most. Price comes first. I want the most bang for buck. Vote 0 Votes

The alternative

Clearly, the Tab S11 Ultra Pro Keyboard aims to streamline work, learning, and multitasking. But the price positions it beyond a simple add-on. Rather, it starts to feel like a serious productivity tool.What's the alternative for Samsung fans who don't want to pay such a hefty price for an extra? Samsung's lower-tier keyboard, the Book Cover Keyboard Slim, could be a solution.This one is listed at $209.99 and allows users to maintain some level of productivity. It's slim and lightweight, focusing on portability and on-the-go use.