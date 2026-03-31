Samsung's gorgeous Galaxy Watch 8 Classic with LTE scores an insane new $280 discount
One of the best smartwatches you can pair with an Android phone right now is on sale at an irresistible price for a limited time.
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This is without a doubt one of the most elegant smartwatches on the market today. | Image by PhoneArena
If you've somehow managed to resist the urge to buy the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic these last few weeks, Woot's incredible new deal is likely to get you off the fence once and for all and convince you to drop $269.99 on a Wear OS-powered timepiece with a handy rotating bezel and a somewhat divisive "cushion" design.
Whether or not you dig that Galaxy Watch Ultra-inspired aesthetic, it's going to be hard to deny the appeal of a robust stainless steel construction and a super-bright AMOLED touchscreen at that new record low price... in a cellular-enabled variant.
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Yes, your ultra-affordable Galaxy Watch 8 Classic units will come with built-in 4G LTE connectivity in brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged condition, dropping from an arguably excessive $549.99 list price. And yes, Woot will hook you up with a 1-year Samsung warranty for the duration of this "random tech" promotion, which is technically scheduled to run until April 4 (although it could definitely go away before that date).
Of course, Amazon will bump that warranty up to two years, but only if you don't have a problem spending an extra $107 or so compared to Woot, which you absolutely should have a problem with. Keep in mind that this Amazon-owned e-tailer has run a couple of other super-compelling Galaxy Watch 8 Classic sales in recent weeks, offering similarly hefty discounts, but only for the wearable's non-LTE-enabled version.
The Galaxy Watch 8 Classic looks even more distinguished in black. | Image by Samsung
In other words, you're looking at a completely unprecedented and presumably unbeatable deal here, and yes, this is clearly one of the greatest smartwatches money can buy in 2026 (and is likely to remain on that list even after the Galaxy Watch 9 family comes out in a few months).
The Galaxy Watch 8 Classic's true beauty might actually lie on the inside, where a powerful Exynos W1000 processor is in charge of the overall performance, a massive 445mAh battery promises to "keep up with your active lifestyle", and a slew of ultra-advanced and super-reliable health monitoring tools will make you feel safe and well-cared-for in any situation and environment. Talk about a well-rounded package... at an insanely competitive price.
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