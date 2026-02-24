Amazon is selling Motorola's new Moto G Power (2026) mid-ranger at its first cool discount





And that's precisely what you can get at Amazon right now, at least as far as the handset's Pantone Pure Cashmere colorway is concerned. Normally available for $299.99, the undeniably eye-catching vegan leather-finished model is currently marked down by 30 bucks, which is... not exactly a mind-blowing discount.

Motorola Moto G Power (2026) $30 off (10%) 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Android 16, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Processor, 6.8-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2388 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,200mAh Battery, 30W Wired Charging Support, IP68 and IP69 Water Resistance, Military-Grade Durability, Vegan Leather Finish, Pantone Pure Cashmere Color Buy at Amazon





But that's clearly better than no discount, and it's definitely not bad for a first-of-a-kind deal for an already affordable smartphone released stateside just last month. Bizarrely powered by the same MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor as the Moto G Power (2025) , the 2026 edition of probably the most popular Motorola phone in the world is obviously no screamer (even by sub-$300 standards).



But the 5,200mAh battery, 30W charging support, and extra-large IPS LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate technology make the overall value proposition feel pretty decent (at the very least), and the military-grade durability could help seal the deal for cash-strapped buyers who tend to drop their mobile devices a lot.





I'm (obviously) not saying that the Moto G Power (2026) is unbreakable, but it should handle the challenges of everyday use better than your average budget-friendly Android soldier, thus looking like it's well worth your 270 bucks today.









The "AI-enhanced" 50 + 8MP dual rear-facing camera system and the vastly improved 32MP selfie snapper are also not bad (especially for the handset's newly reduced price), and even in terms of software support, Motorola has made some decent progress over the last couple of years or so, which means the G Power (2026) might get Android 17 and 18 updates after running Android 16 out the box.





If you're not entirely convinced this is the right device for you, Google's new Pixel 10a and Samsung's old Galaxy A36 5G are undeniably better options... at significantly higher prices. Your call!