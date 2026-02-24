Amazon is selling Motorola's new Moto G Power (2026) mid-ranger at its first cool discount
It's not a lot, but it's the first good deal for the recently released 6.8-inch handset with a 5,200mAh battery under its hood.
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
That's a pretty cool colorway (and finish) for a budget-friendly handset. | Image by PhoneArena
Moto G Power (2026) is still without a doubt one of the best budget 5G phones available... in the US. But you know what could make Motorola's brand-new 6.8-inch mid-ranger even better? That's right, a lower-than-usual price.Far from what you'd call a radical reimagining of its predecessor, the
And that's precisely what you can get at Amazon right now, at least as far as the handset's Pantone Pure Cashmere colorway is concerned. Normally available for $299.99, the undeniably eye-catching vegan leather-finished model is currently marked down by 30 bucks, which is... not exactly a mind-blowing discount.
But that's clearly better than no discount, and it's definitely not bad for a first-of-a-kind deal for an already affordable smartphone released stateside just last month. Bizarrely powered by the same MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor as the Moto G Power (2025), the 2026 edition of probably the most popular Motorola phone in the world is obviously no screamer (even by sub-$300 standards).
Recommended For You
But the 5,200mAh battery, 30W charging support, and extra-large IPS LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate technology make the overall value proposition feel pretty decent (at the very least), and the military-grade durability could help seal the deal for cash-strapped buyers who tend to drop their mobile devices a lot.
I'm (obviously) not saying that the Moto G Power (2026) is unbreakable, but it should handle the challenges of everyday use better than your average budget-friendly Android soldier, thus looking like it's well worth your 270 bucks today.
The Moto G Power (2026) is equipped with blazing fast charging... by sub-$300 standards. | Image by PhoneArena
The "AI-enhanced" 50 + 8MP dual rear-facing camera system and the vastly improved 32MP selfie snapper are also not bad (especially for the handset's newly reduced price), and even in terms of software support, Motorola has made some decent progress over the last couple of years or so, which means the G Power (2026) might get Android 17 and 18 updates after running Android 16 out the box.
If you're not entirely convinced this is the right device for you, Google's new Pixel 10a and Samsung's old Galaxy A36 5G are undeniably better options... at significantly higher prices. Your call!
Follow us on Google News
Recommended For You
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: