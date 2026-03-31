This iPad A16 variant just became my favorite iPadOS bargain this spring
You've got just a few hours to grab one of the best iPads at a surprisingly good price!
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This is a unicorn-rare promo, and you definitely don't want to pass it up. | Image by PhoneArena
Amazon Spring Sale is almost over, but the e-commerce giant has saved some of the best promos for last. Take today's ultra-limited-time discount on the iPad A16 with cellular support and 256GB of storage, for example.
Normally, you'd have to cough up nearly $600 for this option, but it's now drastically cheaper at 22% off. This lands the base iPadOS device under the $470 mark, making it surprisingly affordable.
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The iPad A16 may not pack an M5 chip or dual-OLED display tech, but it delivers a great experience for daily use nonetheless. It packs an 11-inch display, offering beautiful colors and sharp resolution, which makes it a top choice for binge-watching your favorite videos and TV shows.
The device also packs an A16 chip under the hood, which is powerful enough to handle daily tasks, light multitasking, and some entry-level games. Sure, it's no powerhouse and won't handle heavy workloads, but it's perfectly suitable for browsing and most other tasks.
In our in-house tests, we've measured this iPad to last over 10 hours with nonstop browsing and nearly seven hours with nonstop gaming. And let's not forget about the seamless connectivity with other iOS devices.
iPadOS gives you flawless integration with the Apple ecosystem, allowing you to quickly switch between devices and more. However you look at it, the iPad A16 is one of the best budget tablets money can buy.
And while it's a bit pricier than some Android alternatives, this device checks all the boxes: a premium build, good-looking display, and relatively powerful performance. At that price, what more could you possibly need?
Just a heads up: this 22% discount is expiring fast. In fact, you've probably got no more than a few hours left to act. Don't waste this chance to grab one of the best Apple tablets for daily use at one of its lowest prices ever.
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