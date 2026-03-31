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This iPad A16 variant just became my favorite iPadOS bargain this spring

You've got just a few hours to grab one of the best iPads at a surprisingly good price!

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iPad A16 being held by a person against a green background.
This is a unicorn-rare promo, and you definitely don't want to pass it up. | Image by PhoneArena

Amazon Spring Sale is almost over, but the e-commerce giant has saved some of the best promos for last. Take today's ultra-limited-time discount on the iPad A16 with cellular support and 256GB of storage, for example.

Normally, you'd have to cough up nearly $600 for this option, but it's now drastically cheaper at 22% off. This lands the base iPadOS device under the $470 mark, making it surprisingly affordable. 

iPad A16, 256GB, cellular: now 22% off

$132 off (22%)
We've got just a few hours left until the Amazon Spring Sale wraps up. But instead of ending its spring promos, the e-commerce giant has slashed some options to new all-time lows. The iPad A16 is one such option. For a very limited time, you can get this option for 22% off. The promo is exclusive to the 256GB variant in Blue with cellular support.
Buy at Amazon

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The iPad A16 may not pack an M5 chip or dual-OLED display tech, but it delivers a great experience for daily use nonetheless. It packs an 11-inch display, offering beautiful colors and sharp resolution, which makes it a top choice for binge-watching your favorite videos and TV shows. 

The device also packs an A16 chip under the hood, which is powerful enough to handle daily tasks, light multitasking, and some entry-level games. Sure, it's no powerhouse and won't handle heavy workloads, but it's perfectly suitable for browsing and most other tasks.

In our in-house tests, we've measured this iPad to last over 10 hours with nonstop browsing and nearly seven hours with nonstop gaming. And let's not forget about the seamless connectivity with other iOS devices. 

iPadOS gives you flawless integration with the Apple ecosystem, allowing you to quickly switch between devices and more. However you look at it, the iPad A16 is one of the best budget tablets money can buy.

And while it's a bit pricier than some Android alternatives, this device checks all the boxes: a premium build, good-looking display, and relatively powerful performance. At that price, what more could you possibly need? 

Just a heads up: this 22% discount is expiring fast. In fact, you've probably got no more than a few hours left to act. Don't waste this chance to grab one of the best Apple tablets for daily use at one of its lowest prices ever.

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Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
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