Huge new discount and super-attractive freebie make the OnePlus 15 value equation simply unbeatable
You can now save $150 outright on the best OnePlus phone in its most affordable variant AND score a gratis pair of high-end earbuds as well.
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The cameras are actually not the OnePlus 15's strongest suit, but they're obviously not bad either. | Image by PhoneArena
Between those increasingly clear signs that OnePlus is looking to quit the US smartphone market soon and seemingly minor software updates turning handsets into (expensive) bricks all of a sudden, this may not feel like the best time to buy the brand's devices stateside.
But what if we're talking about the super-premium OnePlus 15 rather than just any device, and what if you could spend $150 less than usual on it with no special requirements and get an extra gift worth up to another $180?
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That almost sounds like a clearance deal to me, and although it's not explicitly labeled as such, it's probably a good idea to hurry up and pull the trigger if you're in the market for a new high-end Android phone... and can't afford Samsung's state-of-the-art Galaxy S26 Ultra even at its latest discount.
Normally priced at $899.99 in an entry-level configuration with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage space, the OnePlus 15 is technically listed at 50 bucks under that mark at the time of this writing on its manufacturer's official US website, but if you remember to apply the "EXTRA100" promo code at checkout, you'll save, well, an extra $100.
Said code is only good for said entry-level OnePlus 15 variant, mind you, and if you're quick, you can also choose one freebie from an extensive list that includes a 50W magnetic charger, 5,000mAh power bank, as well as the OnePlus Buds 4 and OnePlus Buds Pro 3.
That's one of the greatest screens you can get for as little as $749.99. | Image by PhoneArena
The ultra-high-end OnePlus Buds Pro 3 are easily the most valuable and attractive gift you can pick, but if you don't hurry, OnePlus could run out of stock or simply remove that from your freebie options before the deal on the whole goes away... or the phone itself is pulled from the US market.
Naturally, its software support will not be halted anytime soon even if that happens, and from a hardware perspective, you're clearly looking at one of the best Android phones in the world here. Our in-depth OnePlus 15 review proves that beyond the shadow of a doubt, praising everything from the epic battery life to the mind-blowing charging speeds, gorgeous design, stunning screen, and exceptional overall performance.
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