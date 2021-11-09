Motorola Edge 30 Ultra’s full specs may have just been leaked

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra's full specs may have just been leaked0
According to a new report, sources familiar with Motorola’s plans claim the company’s upcoming flagship will be its first equipped with Qualcomm’s soon-to-be-announced Snapdragon 898 processor. Also, the Edge 30 Ultra is rumored to pack 8GB RAM or 12GB RAM, as well as either 128GB or 256GB internal memory (no microSD card slot included).
The report also mentions the smartphone will be powered by a massive 5,000 mAh battery with support for 68W fast charging, which should charge the battery from 0% to 50% in less than 15 minutes, and to 100% in under 35 minutes. Don’t expect wireless charging though, at least according to the latest rumors.
No price or release date have been leaked yet, but the report claims the phone will be introduced in China next month as Moto Edge X, while the rest of the world is expected to get it in January 2022.