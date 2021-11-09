Notification Center

Motorola Android

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra's full specs may have just been leaked

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
Motorola Edge 30 Ultra’s full specs may have just been leaked
Motorola is already working on the next Edge series smartphone, which isn’t really a surprise. The US company plans to launch a flagship smartphone that is likely to be called Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, but the device might not be available until early next year.

According to a new report, sources familiar with Motorola’s plans claim the company’s upcoming flagship will be its first equipped with Qualcomm’s soon-to-be-announced Snapdragon 898 processor. Also, the Edge 30 Ultra is rumored to pack 8GB RAM or 12GB RAM, as well as either 128GB or 256GB internal memory (no microSD card slot included).

Another highlight of Motorola’s upcoming top-tier phone is the exceptional 60-megapixel selfie snapper, something unheard of until now. On the back, the Edge 30 Ultra is expected to feature a triple-camera setup: 50MP+50MP+2MP. The main sensor will benefit from OIS (optical image stabilization), while the selfie snapper will be capable of recording 4K videos.

The report also mentions the smartphone will be powered by a massive 5,000 mAh battery with support for 68W fast charging, which should charge the battery from 0% to 50% in less than 15 minutes, and to 100% in under 35 minutes. Don’t expect wireless charging though, at least according to the latest rumors.

Other interesting details about the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra include the lack of a 3.5mm audio jack, but the inclusion of IP52 rating for dust and water resistance. Stereo speakers will be included too, as well as a Google Assistant button for the European version, along with WLAN 6, Sub-6 5G support, and Bluetooth 5.2.

No price or release date have been leaked yet, but the report claims the phone will be introduced in China next month as Moto Edge X, while the rest of the world is expected to get it in January 2022.

