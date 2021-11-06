Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G at $150 with a trade-in!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G at $150 with a trade-in!

 View
Android Processors

Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 reveal event announced

Anam Hamid
By
0
Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 reveal event announced
Chipmaker Qualcomm has revealed the dates for its 2021 Tech Summit (via GSM Arena) where it will most likely announce its next flagship SoC for top Android smartphones, which rumors say will be known as the Snapdragon 898.

The event will run from November 30 to December 2, and if history is any guide, the Snapdragon 898 will be unveiled on the first day. Beyond this, nothing else has been shared by the company. 

According to the rumors that have surfaced so far, the model number for the chip is SM8450, and it will use Arm's latest designs. A phone powered by the chip was seemingly spotted recently, and it looks like the main core -- likely the Cortex X2 -- runs at 3.00Ghz, three mid-cores -- probably Cortex-A710-based -- are clocked at 2.5 GHz, and four efficiency cores -- the Cortex-A510 -- have a frequency of 1.79GHz. That rumor also appears to confirm that the Snapdragon 898 features the Adreno 730 GPU.

The processor will reportedly be based on Samsung's 4nm process, which should make it a little faster and more power-efficient than the 5nm Snapdragon 888. Noted leaker Ice Universe has also shared its alleged benchmark scores. 

It looks like the chip scored 1,200 on the single-core test, and 3,900 in the multi-core test. Qualcomm will likely optimize the chip further, meaning the scores will probably go up a little bit.

For comparison, the Snapdragon 888-fueled Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 managed 1,113 and 3,538 points in the same test. 

Tipster Digital Chat Station claims that Xiaomi will be the first to release a Snapdragon 898-powered handset, followed by Motorola. And, of course, the US and Chinese variants of the Galaxy S22 will also be underpinned by Qualcomm's forthcoming processor. 

The chip will go up against the Exynos 2200, Samsung's upcoming premium chip which will boast an AMD GPU for the first time, and the Google Tensor, which Qualcomm isn't a fan of.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

Beulr app creates the illusion that you're attending a virtual meeting even if you're sleeping
by Alan Friedman,  0
Beulr app creates the illusion that you're attending a virtual meeting even if you're sleeping
Google may have misled consumers about Pixel 6 charging speed
by Anam Hamid,  2
Google may have misled consumers about Pixel 6 charging speed
Twitter makes it easier to search through subscribers' tweets on iOS
by Alan Friedman,  0
Twitter makes it easier to search through subscribers' tweets on iOS
The genius behind the iPhone's triangular camera: Apple's secret to smartphone world domination
by Martin Filipov,  11
The genius behind the iPhone's triangular camera: Apple's secret to smartphone world domination
Best Google Pixel Black Friday 2021 deals: What to expect?
by Mariyan Slavov,  2
Best Google Pixel Black Friday 2021 deals: What to expect?
TikTok helps save a 16-year-old girl from the clutches of a 61-year-old man
by Alan Friedman,  1
TikTok helps save a 16-year-old girl from the clutches of a 61-year-old man
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless