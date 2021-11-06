Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 reveal event announced

Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 reveal event announced0
Chipmaker Qualcomm has revealed the dates for its 2021 Tech Summit (via GSM Arena) where it will most likely announce its next flagship SoC for top Android smartphones, which rumors say will be known as the Snapdragon 898.
The event will run from November 30 to December 2, and if history is any guide, the Snapdragon 898 will be unveiled on the first day. Beyond this, nothing else has been shared by the company.
It looks like the chip scored 1,200 on the single-core test, and 3,900 in the multi-core test. Qualcomm will likely optimize the chip further, meaning the scores will probably go up a little bit.
For comparison, the Snapdragon 888-fueled Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 managed 1,113 and 3,538 points in the same test.
Tipster Digital Chat Station claims that Xiaomi will be the first to release a Snapdragon 898-powered handset, followed by Motorola. And, of course, the US and Chinese variants of the Galaxy S22 will also be underpinned by Qualcomm's forthcoming processor.
The chip will go up against the Exynos 2200, Samsung's upcoming premium chip which will boast an AMD GPU for the first time, and the Google Tensor, which Qualcomm isn't a fan of.