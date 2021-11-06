Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 reveal event announced





The event will run from November 30 to December 2, and if history is any guide, the Snapdragon 898 will be unveiled on the first day. Beyond this, nothing else has been shared by the company.





According to the rumors that have surfaced so far, the model number for the chip is SM8450, and it will use Arm's latest designs. A phone powered by the chip was seemingly spotted recently, and it looks like the main core -- likely the Cortex X2 -- runs at 3.00Ghz, three mid-cores -- probably Cortex-A710-based -- are clocked at 2.5 GHz, and four efficiency cores -- the Cortex-A510 -- have a frequency of 1.79GHz. That rumor also appears to confirm that the Snapdragon 898 features the Adreno 730 GPU.





The processor will reportedly be based on Samsung's 4nm process , which should make it a little faster and more power-efficient than the 5nm Snapdragon 888. Noted leaker Ice Universe has also shared its alleged benchmark scores.





It looks like the chip scored 1,200 on the single-core test, and 3,900 in the multi-core test. Qualcomm will likely optimize the chip further, meaning the scores will probably go up a little bit.





For comparison, the Snapdragon 888-fueled Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 managed 1,113 and 3,538 points in the same test.





Tipster Digital Chat Station claims that Xiaomi will be the first to release a Snapdragon 898-powered handset, followed by Motorola. And, of course, the US and Chinese variants of the Galaxy S22 will also be underpinned by Qualcomm's forthcoming processor.





The chip will go up against the Exynos 2200, Samsung's upcoming premium chip which will boast an AMD GPU for the first time, and the Google Tensor, which Qualcomm isn't a fan of