Mid-range Motorola Edge (2021) is official: 144Hz display, 108MP camera, and a $499 discount price



Display and cameras

The Motorola Edge (2021) uses a different display compared to the Edge 20 phones. It is a slightly bigger 6.8-inch FHD+ screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. Unfortunately, it is an LCD panel, while the rest of the Edge phones use OLED panels, but at least its high refresh rate will make navigating through the phone a snappy experience.



Motorola’s Edge (2021) has a triple-camera system. The main camera is a 108MP sensor with an f/1.9 aperture and Ultra



This phone has a 32MP punch-hole selfie camera with an f/2.25 aperture and Quad Pixel technology. This technology is similar to the Ultra Pixel one, combining four pixels into one. This produces an 8MP photo with better quality.







Performance, storage, software, and battery

Motorola’s new phone is powered by a Snapdragon 778G processor, which supports mmWave 5G. The device will come in two storage variants, 128 and 256GB. The base model will have 6GB of RAM, while the more expensive one will have 8GB. This phone doesn't have expandable storage or a headphone jack for that matter.



The Motorola Edge (2021) runs Android 11 out of the box, with guaranteed two major software updates and two years of security updates. The phone also supports the Motorola



Battery-wise there is nothing to worry about with this one. It has a big 5,000mAh battery unit, which according to Motorola should last up to two days of regular use. The Edge (2021) isn't among the fastest charging phones, with only 30W fast wired charging supported, but at least the fast charger comes in the box (varies by carrier).



Price and availability

The Motorola Edge (2021) will retail at $699, but for a limited time, its price will be $499, which is a $200 discount straight away. The phone will be available at Motorola.com, BestBuy, Amazon, and B&H Photo. Pre-sale starts August 23, with shipping starting September 2.



The Edge (2021) will also become available to purchase from Verizon and Spectrum Mobile in the coming months. The new phone will be available in Canada in the coming months too.



The Motorola Edge's package contains a 30W fast charger (varies by carrier), USB-C charging cable, and a SIM ejection tool.

The 2021 Motorola Edge has a single speaker located on the bottom, which is a bit disappointing, as most phones in this class have stereo speakers with the earpiece acting as the second speaker. Keep in mind that this phone isn’t very pocketable, measuring 169 x 76 x 8.85mm. It isn’t the lightest either, weighing 200g. At least you get a large battery.