Motorola Edge (2024) becomes a top budget choice thanks to this $250 discount
You can even save an additional $100 with a trade-in.
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best phones on the market. I love the Galaxy S25 Ultra, the iPhone 17 Pro, the OnePlus 15, and the Google Pixel 10. However, I also completely understand how expensive these things are and that it doesn’t make sense to overspend on them if you don’t need the firepower each of these powerhouses offers.As a techie, I’m in love with all the
In addition to scoring that $250 discount, you can save an extra $100 with an eligible trade-in, dropping the phone to a mere $199.99. I don’t know about you, but that sounds like a no-brainer deal to me.
Yes, it’s a phone from 2024, and yes, it most likely won’t receive Android 17, but it should still continue to get security patches until 2027. Plus, it may be an older handset, but it still offers good enough performance for most tasks thanks to its Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset and 8GB of RAM.
Meanwhile, its 6.6-inch P-OLED display features a 2400 x 1080 resolution and support for HDR content, offering gorgeous visuals, especially given the current price. The screen also has a blazing-fast 144Hz refresh rate, making the phone feel even snappier than it actually is.
So, yeah! If the fact that you won’t get any major OS updates beyond Android 16 isn’t a dealbreaker for you, be sure to act quickly and save with this deal now while it’s still up for grabs!
The bargain hunter in me knows that more often than not, going for a heavily discounted mid-ranger is the better financial decision. Take, for instance, Motorola’s current deal on the Edge (2024). Yes, the phone is a year and a half old now, but the tech giant has slashed a whopping $250 off its price, dropping it to just $299.99—solidly into the budget phone category.
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In addition to scoring that $250 discount, you can save an extra $100 with an eligible trade-in, dropping the phone to a mere $199.99. I don’t know about you, but that sounds like a no-brainer deal to me.
Yes, it’s a phone from 2024, and yes, it most likely won’t receive Android 17, but it should still continue to get security patches until 2027. Plus, it may be an older handset, but it still offers good enough performance for most tasks thanks to its Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset and 8GB of RAM.
Meanwhile, its 6.6-inch P-OLED display features a 2400 x 1080 resolution and support for HDR content, offering gorgeous visuals, especially given the current price. The screen also has a blazing-fast 144Hz refresh rate, making the phone feel even snappier than it actually is.
While I can’t really put it right beside the best camera phones out there, I must say that its 50MP main camera does take pretty good photos, as we saw in our camera tests during our dedicated Edge (2024) review.
So, yeah! If the fact that you won’t get any major OS updates beyond Android 16 isn’t a dealbreaker for you, be sure to act quickly and save with this deal now while it’s still up for grabs!
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