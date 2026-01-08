Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year - limited offer!

Motorola Edge (2024) becomes a top budget choice thanks to this $250 discount

You can even save an additional $100 with a trade-in.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Motorola Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. The conditions of the deal/s may have changed since the initial publishing of this post.
A close-up if the Motorola Edge (2024).
       View now at Motorola  
As a techie, I’m in love with all the best phones on the market. I love the Galaxy S25 Ultra, the iPhone 17 Pro, the OnePlus 15, and the Google Pixel 10. However, I also completely understand how expensive these things are and that it doesn’t make sense to overspend on them if you don’t need the firepower each of these powerhouses offers.

The bargain hunter in me knows that more often than not, going for a heavily discounted mid-ranger is the better financial decision. Take, for instance, Motorola’s current deal on the Edge (2024). Yes, the phone is a year and a half old now, but the tech giant has slashed a whopping $250 off its price, dropping it to just $299.99—solidly into the budget phone category.

Edge (2024): Save up to $350 with a trade-in!

$199 99
$549 99
$350 off (64%)
Motorola is offering a sweet $250 discount on the Edge (2024) mid-ranger, allowing you to score one for just under $300. In addition, you can save an extra $100 with an eligible trade-in. The phone brings a lot of value at its current price, which is why I advise you to act fast and get one with this deal now while it's still up for grabs!
Buy at Motorola
Recommended For You


In addition to scoring that $250 discount, you can save an extra $100 with an eligible trade-in, dropping the phone to a mere $199.99. I don’t know about you, but that sounds like a no-brainer deal to me.

Yes, it’s a phone from 2024, and yes, it most likely won’t receive Android 17, but it should still continue to get security patches until 2027. Plus, it may be an older handset, but it still offers good enough performance for most tasks thanks to its Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset and 8GB of RAM.

Meanwhile, its 6.6-inch P-OLED display features a 2400 x 1080 resolution and support for HDR content, offering gorgeous visuals, especially given the current price. The screen also has a blazing-fast 144Hz refresh rate, making the phone feel even snappier than it actually is.

While I can’t really put it right beside the best camera phones out there, I must say that its 50MP main camera does take pretty good photos, as we saw in our camera tests during our dedicated Edge (2024) review.

So, yeah! If the fact that you won’t get any major OS updates beyond Android 16 isn’t a dealbreaker for you, be sure to act quickly and save with this deal now while it’s still up for grabs!

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART

$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 16050 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.webp
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov
Recommended For You
COMMENTS (0)
Latest Discussions
Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone
by menooch18 • 2
Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life
by glamothe • 6
My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)
by Tsvetomir.T • 11
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices
Popular stories
End of an era at Apple as Tim Cook’s hopeful hire from Google leaves the company
End of an era at Apple as Tim Cook’s hopeful hire from Google leaves the company
Some Galaxy S22 Ultra owners must discard perfectly working units
Some Galaxy S22 Ultra owners must discard perfectly working units
I didn’t think I’d care for Apple’s smart glasses, now they’re the only choice that makes sense
I didn’t think I’d care for Apple’s smart glasses, now they’re the only choice that makes sense
Why iPhones run as much as 50% faster on T-Mobile
Why iPhones run as much as 50% faster on T-Mobile
T-Mobile appears to be forcing customers off legacy plans
T-Mobile appears to be forcing customers off legacy plans
Apple said to be locked into Samsung for foldable iPhone screens, but surprisingly starting small
Apple said to be locked into Samsung for foldable iPhone screens, but surprisingly starting small
Latest News
Thanks Google, my Pixel 10 now performs like a 2010 budget phone
Thanks Google, my Pixel 10 now performs like a 2010 budget phone
T-Mobile is restricting a heavily advertised and cherished benefit
T-Mobile is restricting a heavily advertised and cherished benefit
Amazon is sweetening Samsung's Galaxy A37 5G launch deal with a nice $50 gift card
Amazon is sweetening Samsung's Galaxy A37 5G launch deal with a nice $50 gift card
Budget king OnePlus Pad Go 2 plummets to a new record low price and even includes a freebie
Budget king OnePlus Pad Go 2 plummets to a new record low price and even includes a freebie
Will the Galaxy S27 Ultra finally pack a different chipset than the vanilla Galaxy S27?
Will the Galaxy S27 Ultra finally pack a different chipset than the vanilla Galaxy S27?
Remarkable $133 discount makes the Galaxy Tab S10 FE a must-have for many
Remarkable $133 discount makes the Galaxy Tab S10 FE a must-have for many