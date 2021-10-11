Moto G50’s successor switches from a MediaTek to a Qualcomm chipset

Moto G50’s successor switches from a MediaTek to a Qualcomm chipset0
Although the benchmark reveals very little about a phone’s specifications, in this case it sheds light on a core component, the processor. As the title says, it looks like Motorola has decided to switch from MediaTek to Qualcomm, so the Moto G51 will be powered by a Snapdragon 750G processor, whereas the Moto G50 is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 CPU.
The phone is running Android 11, and while we’d be very happy if the Moto G51 will launch with Android 12 on board, we believe it’s quite unlikely. No info about release and price has leaked yet, but we’re confident we’ll hear more about this one in the coming weeks.