Motorola Android 5G

Moto G50’s successor switches from a MediaTek to a Qualcomm chipset

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
Moto G50’s successor switches from a MediaTek to a Qualcomm chipset
Motorola is about to launch another mid-range 5G smartphone, the Moto G51. The handset recently popped up at Geekbench, the most popular benchmark tool for known and unreleased Android devices.

Although the benchmark reveals very little about a phone’s specifications, in this case it sheds light on a core component, the processor. As the title says, it looks like Motorola has decided to switch from MediaTek to Qualcomm, so the Moto G51 will be powered by a Snapdragon 750G processor, whereas the Moto G50 is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 CPU.

The only other piece of information revealed by the listing (via GizmoChina) is the fact that the Moto G51 will pack 4GB RAM. Of course, this doesn’t rule out the possibility of having multiple Moto G51 models, some packing more than 4GB RAM of memory.

The phone is running Android 11, and while we’d be very happy if the Moto G51 will launch with Android 12 on board, we believe it’s quite unlikely. No info about release and price has leaked yet, but we’re confident we’ll hear more about this one in the coming weeks.

