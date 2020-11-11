MediaTek announces Dimensity 700 for smartphones and two chips for Chromebooks

Taiwanese chipmaker MediaTek has taken the wraps off its new smartphone silicon, the Dimensity 700 , and two chipsets intended for Chromebooks.



The Dimensity 700 is based on the 7nm process and it comes with an integrated 5G modem. It features 5G Carrier Aggregation (2CC 5G-CA) and Dual 5G SIM, and the company also claims that it is 'incredibly power efficient,' thanks to the proprietary UltraSave technology.



The SoC has an octa-core processor with two Arm Cortex-A76 cores clocked at 2.2GHz and six Cortex-A55 cores running at 2GHz.



It supports 12GB LPDDR4X RAM up to 2,133MHz and UFS 2.2 2-lane storage for 1GB/s data streaming, and also includes Bluetooth 5.1 and Wi-Fi 5 connectivity.



For graphics, it has the Arm Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. The chip can handle 90Hz displays with a maximum resolution of 2520 x 1080 pixels.



On the camera front, the chip can either manage a 48MP or a 64MP main sensor, or a dual 16MP+16MP configuration, and it offers support for various AI-backed and hardware-based features such as bokeh, noise reduction, and facial detection.



Commercial deployment will likely begin in the next quarter and the chip will mostly be utilized by mass-market smartphones.





MT8192 and MT8195 Chromebook Chipsets





The MT8192 has been manufactured using the 7nm fabrication technology and it has an octa-core CPU with four Cortex-A76 cores and four Arm Cortex-A55. Both chips integrate the Mali G57 GPU for visuals.





The MT8192 is targeted at mainstream laptops, and Chromebooks powered by it are scheduled to land in Q2 2021.





The MT8195, on the other hand, is a 6nm chip, and it features an an octa-core CPU with four Arm Cortex-A78 cores and four Cortex-A55 cores. This chip is meant for premium Chromebooks, tablets, and smart displays.





