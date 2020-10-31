Moto G 5G is headed to Verizon with Snapdragon 750G, triple camera, more





A big battery to go with the big OLED screen

Codenamed ‘Kiev’ and set to be marketed as the ‘Motorola Moto G 5G’ across international markets, the smartphone in question boasts the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset on the inside.



The performance downgrade versus the Plus-branded model, which is powered by the Snapdragon 765, should be minimal. On a related note, the chipset is supported by 6GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable internal storage.



On the outside, the lack of Plus branding hasn’t translated into a smaller package.







Motorola has become known for its generous batteries in recent years and that trend continues with the Moto G 5G. Specifically, it has been fitted with a 5,000mAh cell that presumably supports some form of fast charging.



The Moto G 5G has a telephoto camera on the back

Smartphone manufacturers love to fit their cheaper models with loads of cameras regardless of their usefulness, but Motorola’s setup includes at least two useful ones. The Moto G 5G boasts the same 48-megapixel main shooter as its pricier sibling.



There’s also an 8-megapixel telephoto camera, which is something you don’t often find outside of the flagship segment, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor for bokeh shots. The latter’s use is limited, but it allows Motorola to market this as a triple-camera setup.



On the selfie front, a 16-megapixel sensor has been selected.

Motorola Moto G 5G announcement, release date, carrier availability

The Motorola Moto G 5G Plus hit shelves in the United States under the Motorola One 5G branding. Motorola has plans to offer the standard Moto G 5G in the US too, although it’s unclear if there will be a name change.



There's no word yet on when Motorola will announce this product or whether other carriers will offer it, but an announcement at some point in November does seem to be on the cards. After all, it'd give both Motorola and its partnering carriers the opportunity to milk the holiday season for all its got.





Arriving alongside the Moto G 5G is likely to be the Moto G9 Power, although the latter isn't expected to be available in the United States and will instead be focused on Europe and other international markets.