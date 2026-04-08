Motorola's G Stylus (2025) is now paired with a super-stylish gift worth $300
Motorola is now bundling its mid-range device with a fantastic (and expensive) gift.
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Motorola's stylus phone from 2025 is a hit right now. | Image by PhoneArena
The latest Moto G Stylus device has just been announced, but for users who don't really want to cough up $500 for Motorola's next mid-ranger, the Moto G Stylus (2025) is the best alternative.
Right now, you can grab the device with an ultra-stylish pair of earbuds: the Moto Buds Loop. Sure, the phone doesn't come at a lower price, but you're saving $299.99 on the wireless earbuds. The promo is now live at the Motorola Store.
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A capable stylus phone
While the Moto G Stylus (2025) isn't exactly a flagship killer, it remains one of my favorite mid-range options with a stylus. Firstly, this device packs a massively improved AMOLED display.
Measuring 6.7 inches, the screen supports surprisingly high brightness levels of over 2,400, making it a major step up from its predecessor. Plus, the Android phone supports a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, giving you a smooth scrolling experience.
Motorola's G Stylus option from 2025 is also equipped with a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chip. As performance test results in our Moto G Stylus (2025) review show, the device isn't all that capable in terms of raw horsepower.
However, it handles daily tasks like browsing, light multitasking, and even playing some casual titles without hiccups. Bottom line, if you don't need a powerhouse, this device won't let you down.
The stylus is more responsive than the previous generation, too. That makes quick note-taking and photo editing easier.
The gift is actually awesome
The Moto Buds Loop are a real fashion statement. | Image by Motorola
Clearly, the Moto G Stylus (2025) is still a perfectly good choice for undemanding users, even though it has already welcomed a successor.
What about the Moto Buds Loop? These open earbuds are super stylish, dotted with gorgeous Swarovski crystals. With audio powered by Bose, these puppies are ideal for users who want to show off their style while working out.
On top of all that, they can now be yours for free. When you think about it, the Moto Buds Loop can be an ideal gift idea for a loved one, while the Moto G Stylus (2025) handles your daily tasks without issues.
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