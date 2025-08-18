Grab the Moto G Power (2025) and score $99.99 in freebies at the official store
Four Moto Tags at no extra cost make this one of the best Moto G Power (2025) offers available right now.
If you’re after a decent budget phone that doesn’t set you back over $300 and ships with excellent freebies worth $99.99, now’s your chance to grab the Moto G Power (2025). Right now, this fella ships with not one or two, but four Moto Tags. That way, you can always track your keys, bag, and anything else you don’t want to lose. If you’re feeling tempted, be sure to act fast because the Motorola Store promo won’t last forever.
Don’t care much for the free tracking devices? In that case, we suggest you check out Amazon’s deal on the latest Moto G Power. The e-commerce giant is currently offering the smartphone for $50 off, bringing it to its lowest price yet.
As far as performance is concerned, this puppy packs a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip under the hood, delivering a perfectly adequate daily experience. Some apps might take a bit longer to load, and you might notice the occasional stutter, but that’s common for Android phones in that price range.
One big downside here is the software support. This handset only comes with one OS upgrade, which might be a dealbreaker for some users. If you’re looking for long-term reliability, this phone might not be your top pick.
But if bonus goodies are your thing, we suggest you grab the Moto G Power (2025) right now. After all, it ships with four uber-handy Moto Tags worth $99.99 at no extra cost, so it’s way more tempting than usual.
Now, this Motorola phone is no Galaxy S25 Ultra rival, but it’s a perfectly suitable choice for users on a budget. It boasts a modern-looking design and a large 6.8-inch display with a reasonably sharp resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. There’s no OLED technology here, though, so you won’t be getting those gorgeous pitch blacks.
Camera capabilities aren’t half bad either. The device features a 50MP main camera, providing usable photos during the day. That said, as you can see from the photo samples in our Moto G Power (2025) review, images look a bit jagged at times, which isn’t particularly exciting.
