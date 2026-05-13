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Budget Moto G Power (2025) just became a much better bargain at Amazon

This fella is much easier to recommend right now.

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Polina Kovalakova
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Rear view of the Moto G Power (2025).
Motorola's budget option is way more exciting when on sale. | Image by PhoneArena

Motorola's latest G Power may still be available at the official store with some fancy gifts, but let's face it: its $399.99 asking price may be too hefty for users on a tight budget. What's the alternative? The Moto G Power (2025)!

Likely for a limited time, this bad boy is down by 25% at Amazon, bringing it to just about $225. Just a heads up: the promo is only available on the Slate Gray color variant. 

Moto G Power (2025): save 25%

$75 off (25%)
Motorola's budget-friendly Moto G Power (2025) is now 25% off at Amazon in Slate Gray, making it a solid bargain for many. The model features a durable design and offers decent performance, which makes it a great pick for users on a budget.
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While some users may be hesitant to grab a 2025-released Android phone, the newer model doesn't come with too many upgrades. Both options feature a 6.8-inch LCD display and a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip under the hood, so performance and visuals remain largely similar.

In our Moto G Power (2025) review, you can see how this model handles performance tests. But here's the gist of it: it runs daily tasks without major hiccups, though it can't handle demanding multitasking.

One of the things I like best about this model is its durability. With Gorilla Glass 5 and an IP69/IP68 rating, this Motorola phone handles daily wear and tear remarkably well. 

On the downside, the handset comes with just one major OS upgrade. That means you won't receive Android 17 features, though security patches will continue until 2028. If longer support is your top priority, the new Galaxy A37 might be the better option (as long as you're OK with paying a higher price).

In addition, this model comes with a 5,000mAh battery, which should last over 14 hours with nonstop browsing.  

Bottom line: the Moto G Power (2025) may not be a powerhouse, but it gets the job done. Plus, it's now available for just under $225 at Amazon, making it even harder to ignore. Grab yours and save while the promo lasts.

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Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
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