The iPad Air M3 sells like hotcakes at this crazy-good discount
Why go for the iPad Pro when this model is so affordable right now?
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Great discounts like these don't come around every day. | Image by PhoneArena
Need a powerful iPad at an accessible price? Walmart's got you covered! Right now, it's allowing you to save $100 on the 11-inch iPad Air M3, bringing the 128GB variant to just $499.
With Amazon not currently offering the base storage variant, this is currently your best chance to save. Still, if you'd prefer getting a higher-tier variant, consider the 256GB variant with cellular connectivity. This one is down by a massive 29% at Amazon right now, slashing it to just under $600 from its original price of nearly $850.
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Sure, this bad boy is no longer the latest Air variant, but it's really hard to ignore at that price. Aside from the more powerful M4 chip and other small refinements, the 2026-released iPad Air is nearly identical to the M3 variant.
With its M3 chip, this iPadOS device handles daily and demanding tasks with ease, beating some of the best Android tablets. It's also quite premium, though it's slightly thicker than the iPad Pro M5.
Speaking of the Pro lineup, it remains the only iPad series with an OLED display. This means you're getting Liquid Retina visuals on this model, with a refresh rate that caps at 60Hz.
Do visuals look good? Absolutely — and yet, if you're coming from a more premium device or are used to smoother animations, you might notice the difference here.
But if you don't mind that the display feels slightly outdated in 2026, the iPad Air M3 won't let you down. It's powerful and packs all sorts of features, making it a great choice for just about anyone. Don't forget to check out the iPad Air M3 review for more details.
The best part about the iPad Air M3 is that you can now grab it for $100 off or save an epic $250, depending on the storage configuration you go for. Act fast and save while the promos are still available.
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