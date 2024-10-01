A surprising Moto G 5G (2024) deal is now up for grabs at Amazon
October Prime Day is just around the corner, but Amazon has already begun throwing awesome deals for users to splurge on. For instance, you can now get the affordable Moto G 5G (2024) at (almost) its best price so far. The ultra-cheap model usually sets you back no more than $200, but it's now available for less than $170.
Why did we say almost its best price? Because when we last saw that 16% markdown, the device was a fraction of a dollar cheaper than now. Still, with Best Buy and the Motorola Store selling it at $20 off, this $31 Amazon discount sounds more appealing. Then again, we might see a more compelling price cut next week, so you might want to wait for October Prime Day before getting a new phone.
Now, don't get us wrong: this bad boy behaves perfectly fine with everyday tasks. It might even surprise you with its performance. Sure, it's not as responsive as some of the best mid-range phones on the market, but it still gives you quite a bit for its asking price. Plus, it has a large 5,000 mAh battery that lasts a lot per charge, especially when you're more frugal with daily usage.
Currently, Amazon sells last year's Moto G Power 5G for $100 off its list price, landing it at slightly higher prices than the Moto G 5G (2024). The 2023-released phone features a slightly more compact 6.5-inch display and comes with more RAM, double the storage, and a much better front camera. Let's get into the details.
While the budget Moto G 5G (2024) features 4GB RAM and 128GB storage onboard, this puppy comes with 6GB RAM and 256GB storage. It also sports a 16 MP front camera, while the Moto G 5G features an 8 MP front unit.
On the downside, the Moto G Power 5G (2023) comes with Android 13 out of the box and gets only one major OS upgrade. The same applies to the other Motorola option, but since that one runs on Android 14 out of the box, it'll actually also receive Android 15 as a final OS upgrade. Be sure to check out our Moto G 5G (2024) vs Moto G Power 5G (2023) specs comparison for more insights.
This Motorola phone is nothing all too special, but that's to be expected given its affordable MSRP. So, what exactly are you getting for your money? A simple everyday phone with Android 14 out of the box, a 6.6-inch display supporting 120Hz refresh rates, and a Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 chip under the hood.
