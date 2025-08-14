The ultra-affordable Moto G 5G (2024) is 30% off at Amazon once again
The Moto G 5G (2024) is a solid pick for users, especially at its latest Amazon discount.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Looking for an ultra-cheap Android phone that covers all the basics without unnecessary fluff? The Moto G 5G (2024) might be just what you’re looking for. This device features a 120Hz display, 5G support, and decent battery life — all for just under $140. That’s 30% off its original price at Amazon!
Right off the bat, we should note that this isn’t the first time we’ve come across such low prices for this handset. Still, it’s a pretty good deal you wouldn’t want to ignore, especially if you missed out on previous discounts. In case you’re wondering, the newer Moto G (2025) is also on sale for 13% off right now. That brings the 2025 device to about $175.
Performance-wise, the Android device handles light tasks quite well. It offers smooth performance and reliable connectivity — and that alone should be enough for users on a budget. Still, as we pointed out in our Moto G 5G (2024) review, it doesn’t quite excel on the benchmark tests. What about the camera? It packs a 50MP primary camera and delivers mostly decent photos during the day. Nighttime photography isn’t a strong suit here, though.
Right off the bat, we should note that this isn’t the first time we’ve come across such low prices for this handset. Still, it’s a pretty good deal you wouldn’t want to ignore, especially if you missed out on previous discounts. In case you’re wondering, the newer Moto G (2025) is also on sale for 13% off right now. That brings the 2025 device to about $175.
This Motorola phone isn’t the best budget model, but users who don’t need the extra bells and whistles will find it a very decent everyday option. It features a 6.6-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, providing solid visuals for the price. If you’re after stunning OLED colors, the Galaxy A16 will probably be the better choice for you, so keep that in mind.
Factor in the Dolby Atmos-enhanced audio, the 5,000mAh battery, and the pleasant Android experience with some handy gestures and Moto Actions, and you’ve got a well-rounded device. If it checks all your boxes at a price you really like, this is your chance to buy it for 30% off on Amazon.
14 Aug, 2025The ultra-affordable Moto G 5G (2024) is 30% off at Amazon once again
05 Aug, 2025This Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) promo with $349.99 freebie is exactly the kind of deal I'd jump on
04 Aug, 2025The Moto G Power (2025) is down to its best price at Amazon
30 Jul, 2025The Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) can still be yours for $150 off
29 Jul, 2025Motorola's cheapest 2025 US phone is even cheaper than usual (with no strings)
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: