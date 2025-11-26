Meta wants to win the AI race by kicking its competitors out of its platform
Third-party chatbots won’t be available on WhatsApp anymore, so you’ll need to stick to Meta AI.
0comments
Chatbots are still the most popular form of artificial intelligence, and using them inside chat apps sounds like a natural fit. However, if you’re a WhatsApp user, you are about to get limited AI options inside your favorite chat app.
Two of the most popular artificial intelligence softwares announced that they are leaving WhatsApp because of an upcoming change to the app’s terms of service. ChatGPT and Copilot won’t be available in WhatsApp anymore, after Meta announced it’ll prohibit AI companies from using its business API as a distribution platform for chatbots.
Copilot users won’t be able to keep their WhatsApp chats, but OpenAI allows ChatGPT users to link their accounts and transfer their conversations.
Meta’s ban won’t apply to companies that use AI for customer support services. The company’s new terms specifically address cases when the AI chatbot is the product, and not a tool for providing a different service. It’s hard not to see that move as an easy way to kick out Meta AI’s competitors from WhatsApp and clear the way for Meta’s own chatbot.
The new rules won’t affect only Microsoft and OpenAI’s products. Other AI companies, including Perplexity, have WhatsApp integrations, which are likely to also end soon.
I understand why Meta doesn’t want to have other companies’ chatbots on one of its most popular apps. While not the worst, Meta AI is far from the best chatbot and that becomes obvious pretty quickly after you switch. That’s why I don’t think any of the leading AI companies will be worried about having to leave WhatsApp.
ChatGPT and Copilot are being kicked out of WhatsApp
Two of the most popular artificial intelligence softwares announced that they are leaving WhatsApp because of an upcoming change to the app’s terms of service. ChatGPT and Copilot won’t be available in WhatsApp anymore, after Meta announced it’ll prohibit AI companies from using its business API as a distribution platform for chatbots.
Microsoft announced its departure, following a similar announcement from OpenAI a few weeks ago. Copilot and ChatGPT will be available on WhatsApp until January 15, 2026, when Meta’s new terms of service will come into effect.
Copilot users won’t be able to keep their WhatsApp chats, but OpenAI allows ChatGPT users to link their accounts and transfer their conversations.
No third-party AI on WhatsApp
Image credit – OpenAI
Meta’s ban won’t apply to companies that use AI for customer support services. The company’s new terms specifically address cases when the AI chatbot is the product, and not a tool for providing a different service. It’s hard not to see that move as an easy way to kick out Meta AI’s competitors from WhatsApp and clear the way for Meta’s own chatbot.
The new rules won’t affect only Microsoft and OpenAI’s products. Other AI companies, including Perplexity, have WhatsApp integrations, which are likely to also end soon.
Competition is difficult
I understand why Meta doesn’t want to have other companies’ chatbots on one of its most popular apps. While not the worst, Meta AI is far from the best chatbot and that becomes obvious pretty quickly after you switch. That’s why I don’t think any of the leading AI companies will be worried about having to leave WhatsApp.
Follow us on Google News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: