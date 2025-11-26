iPhone 16e – $299.99, 3-mo Total Wireless 5G+
Trending:
Black Friday deals: Save 15% on Iconic Phones today
Black Friday deals: Save 15% on Iconic Phones today
Our new coffee table book is now on sale. Get your copy while quantities last!

Meta wants to win the AI race by kicking its competitors out of its platform

Third-party chatbots won’t be available on WhatsApp anymore, so you’ll need to stick to Meta AI.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Apps
WhatsApp’s icon on the home screen of a smartphone
Chatbots are still the most popular form of artificial intelligence, and using them inside chat apps sounds like a natural fit. However, if you’re a WhatsApp user, you are about to get limited AI options inside your favorite chat app.

ChatGPT and Copilot are being kicked out of WhatsApp


Two of the most popular artificial intelligence softwares announced that they are leaving WhatsApp because of an upcoming change to the app’s terms of service. ChatGPT and Copilot won’t be available in WhatsApp anymore, after Meta announced it’ll prohibit AI companies from using its business API as a distribution platform for chatbots.

Microsoft announced its departure, following a similar announcement from OpenAI a few weeks ago. Copilot and ChatGPT will be available on WhatsApp until January 15, 2026, when Meta’s new terms of service will come into effect.

Copilot users won’t be able to keep their WhatsApp chats, but OpenAI allows ChatGPT users to link their accounts and transfer their conversations.

No third-party AI on WhatsApp



Meta’s ban won’t apply to companies that use AI for customer support services. The company’s new terms specifically address cases when the AI chatbot is the product, and not a tool for providing a different service. It’s hard not to see that move as an easy way to kick out Meta AI’s competitors from WhatsApp and clear the way for Meta’s own chatbot.

Where do you prefer to chat with AI?

Vote View Result


The new rules won’t affect only Microsoft and OpenAI’s products. Other AI companies, including Perplexity, have WhatsApp integrations, which are likely to also end soon.

Competition is difficult


I understand why Meta doesn’t want to have other companies’ chatbots on one of its most popular apps. While not the worst, Meta AI is far from the best chatbot and that becomes obvious pretty quickly after you switch. That’s why I don’t think any of the leading AI companies will be worried about having to leave WhatsApp.

Unlimited plans for $15/mo at Mint!

$180
$360
$180 off (50%)
Mint Mobile is also offering an incredible bargain for those seeking unlimited data! The carrier's latest deal lets you grab any unlimited plan for just $15/mo, bringing the 12-month Unlimited plan to $180 instead of $360.
Buy at Mint Mobile
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/344-200/PA-ITemelkov-Profile-2.webp
Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
Read the latest from Ilia Temelkov
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Discontinued Feature (Samsung)

by RxCourier9534 • 7

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 14

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 10
Discover more from the community

Recommended For You

Popular stories

AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon users will be uneasy after hearing what FCC has done
AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon users will be uneasy after hearing what FCC has done
Contacting T-Mobile is about to get complicated
Contacting T-Mobile is about to get complicated
Verizon has ceded market leadership crown to predictable new king, says analyst
Verizon has ceded market leadership crown to predictable new king, says analyst
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra gets the upgrade I’ve been begging for, and it still manages to disappoint
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra gets the upgrade I’ve been begging for, and it still manages to disappoint
Can Verizon’s offers silence complaints about rising bills? You’ve spoken loud and clear
Can Verizon’s offers silence complaints about rising bills? You’ve spoken loud and clear
Samsung returns to tradition weeks before the Galaxy S26 announcement
Samsung returns to tradition weeks before the Galaxy S26 announcement

Latest News

Apple’s lavish AirPods Max headphones just plunged to a record-low price for Black Friday
Apple’s lavish AirPods Max headphones just plunged to a record-low price for Black Friday
Samsung may be behind this big iPad mini 2026 upgrade – and here's why you should care
Samsung may be behind this big iPad mini 2026 upgrade – and here's why you should care
Ground shifts again for T-Mobile users after payment change goes live
Ground shifts again for T-Mobile users after payment change goes live
Amazon and Walmart's ultimate Black Friday deals make the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ $180 cheaper than usual
Amazon and Walmart's ultimate Black Friday deals make the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ $180 cheaper than usual
I can't believe the Garmin Forerunner 570 is finally this affordable for Black Friday
I can't believe the Garmin Forerunner 570 is finally this affordable for Black Friday
A major bug fix just made the iPhone 17 selfie camera work again in this app
A major bug fix just made the iPhone 17 selfie camera work again in this app
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless