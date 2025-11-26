Here is when your Galaxy S25 could get the One UI 8.5 beta
Multiple sources have confirmed the launch date of the One UI 8.5 beta.
Samsung has been testing One UI 8.5 for some time now, but there’s still no official word of a beta. Of course, we’ve already seen the new software on Samsung’s servers, and earlier rumors claimed that the testing program could launch for the Galaxy S25 in November.
Galaxy S25 users will start getting access to the One UI 8.5 beta on December 8. The information shared by X user @ya_sking12767 was confirmed by prominent leaker Tarun Vats, who said the launch could happen in phases.
None of those dates is confirmed, but hearing the same information from different sources, combined with all the earlier leaks, suggests that Samsung is on a roll with its next major smartphone software update. If that breakneck pace of development is real, the company may finally achieve a quick release of its new software for older devices.
One UI 8.5 is expected to launch with the release of the Galaxy S26 series, which may happen in January or February next year. While it’ll still be based on Android 16, the software is rumored to have a ton of new features and a substantial visual update.
Samsung has certainly improved how it treats software releases, but it’s still far from the achievements of Apple or even Google. While Apple launches new iOS versions on all supported devices simultaneously, Samsung still resorts to scattered rollouts that go on for months.
However, the end of the month is rapidly approaching, suggesting there’s a delay, which is now confirmed by two leakers.
Galaxy S25 One UI 8.5 beta may launch on December 8
During the first phase, which may start on December 8, users in South Korea, the UK, and Germany will get access to One UI 8.5 beta 1. Phase 2 may coincide with the launch of One UI 8.5 beta 2 on December 22, and it could expand the program to India and Poland. Samsung may launch the beta 3 version on January 5.
A breakneck pace for Samsung’s software
Good news for Samsung fans
I’d love for that to change, and launching One UI 8.5 for the Galaxy S25, and hopefully the Galaxy S24, with the launch of the S26, would be a good move in the right direction.
