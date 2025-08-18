$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

What took 4 weeks is now done in 8 hours: how a key Apple iPhone supplier pulls it off

LG is maximizing productivity and the future looks bright.

A man holding an iPhone.
What if, instead of four weeks, you completed a given task for, say, eight hours? Would that impress your boss? Not if you work for LG, though. They're kind of used to such a tempo over there, truth be told.

As you know, LG works closely with Apple: many iPhone and iPad screens are manufactured by LG. Apple and LG are best of friends, even though Apple recently tried to convince its partners (LG and Samsung) to help it combat tariffs by reducing their own profits.

I don't know whether Samsung and LG want to do such a thing, but they certainly can afford it, now that LG rakes in many millions of dollars more.

See, LG Display is sharing some pretty interesting insights – the company says that its AI-driven manufacturing and in-house assistant system boosted productivity and cut costs, improving profitability by over 210 billion won (~$150 million when converted directly).

LG Display announced Tuesday that it plans to boost productivity by 30 percent within three years by applying artificial intelligence across all parts of its business, from development and manufacturing to office operations. The company said its AI-driven manufacturing process, introduced last year, already improved profitability greatly.

If AI started handling most of your daily tasks at work, would you see it as a good thing?

Vote View Result


As part of this transformation, LG Display is expanding AI use in design and production. Its AI design system now handles complex patterns for curved edges and narrow bezels on flexible panels, cutting design time from four weeks to eight hours.

It also shortened optical design work for OLED color consistency from five days to eight hours. In production, LG trained AI models to detect causes of defects and suggest fixes, reducing quality improvement time from three weeks to two days.

That's… impressive!

The AI fiesta doesn't stop there, as office workers are also benefiting from the company's AI assistant, Hi-D, which helps with tasks such as knowledge searches, real-time translation, and meeting summaries. Later this year, Hi-D will gain new features, including automatically drafting presentation slides.

If things keep moving this way, employees may soon find themselves politely applauding as the AI takes credit at the next all-hands meeting – probably while reminding everyone coffee breaks are not needed.

