What took 4 weeks is now done in 8 hours: how a key Apple iPhone supplier pulls it off

If AI started handling most of your daily tasks at work, would you see it as a good thing? Yes. No. Yes. 71.43% No. 28.57%

If things keep moving this way, employees may soon find themselves politely applauding as the AI takes credit at the next all-hands meeting – probably while reminding everyone coffee breaks are not needed.









Good news everyone! Over the past year we've been working on an exciting passion project of ours and we're thrilled to announce it will be ready to release in just a few short months.







LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE "Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every tech-head that will bring you on a journey to relive the greatest technological revolution of the 21st century. For more details, simply follow the link below!

Grab the Galaxy S25 + 2 Yrs Unlimited – only $30/mo from Mint Mobile With Galaxy AI – port-in & $720 upfront required

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase Check Out The Offer