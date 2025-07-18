Grab a free iPhone 13 from Total Wireless!
Pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 7 now and get double the storage!
Pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 7 now and get double the storage!
Samsung has opened pre-orders for its brand new foldable.

Apple pressures Samsung and LG to help it combat tariffs by reducing their profits

Apple is pressuring Samsung and LG to help it combat U.S. tariffs.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung LG Apple Display iPhone
iPhone 16 models on display
*Image credit — Bloomberg

Apple is reportedly (translated source) pressuring display suppliers Samsung and LG to lower their prices so that the iPhone 17 isn’t impacted too heavily by U.S. tariffs. The new iPhone lineup will likely see price increases, but the company is determined to lower the sticker shock as much as it can before launch.

Samsung Display is apparently trying to negotiate with Apple about the latter’s demands. LG Display, on the other hand, has accepted the new terms as its revenue was too dependent on this year’s orders for the iPhone 17.

Do you think Samsung should comply with Apple?

Vote View Result


To further complicate matters, Apple had to exclude Chinese display manufacturer BOE from this year’s supply. The iPhone 17 series is seeing a long-awaited upgrade, with even the base model finally featuring a 120 Hz LTPO display: what Apple calls a “ProMotion” display. BOE was apparently unable to meet the company’s standards, though it has secured some orders for the Chinese stock very recently.

President Trump has specifically targeted the iPhone with tariffs if Apple continues to manufacture its phones abroad and imports them Stateside. The tariff policies affect a lot of products, but the president has repeatedly named the iPhone personally, insisting that its production be shifted to the U.S.

Video Thumbnail
iPhone 16e uses displays provided by BOE. | Video credit — Apple

This pressure from the president has been tough on CEO Tim Cook, but the company has deemed the tariffs to be more acceptable than shifting production to the U.S. That hasn’t stopped Apple from trying to reduce manufacturing costs wherever it can, however.

The iPhone 17 series, with its upgrade to 12 GB of RAM for Apple Intelligence and the aforementioned 120 Hz displays, will almost certainly be more expensive. This price is only going to keep going up as Apple shifts to 2 nm chipsets next year with the A20 processors.

Samsung — Apple’s largest smartphone rival in the States — also manufactures its phones outside the U.S. However, it hasn’t been the direct target of Trump’s insistence for smartphones made in America, and is quietly coasting by.

Samsung Display, in my opinion, will likely succumb to Apple’s demands this year, or at least reach a compromise. How that affects the final retail price of the iPhone 17 models is still unclear, though an increase is almost guaranteed.

Get a Motorola Razr 2025 for just $199.99!

Switch to a 2-month Total 5G or 5G+ plan with Total Wireless and score this foldable deal.


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.webp
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
Read the latest from Abdullah Asim
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Comments

by Avalanche1 • 4

AT&T Too Good to Be True

by JinVentura • 4

What is your favorite piece of technology that no one is talking about?

by Stanislav Serbezov • 4
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

People browsing Galaxy Z Fold 7 in stores have noticed a problem
People browsing Galaxy Z Fold 7 in stores have noticed a problem
T-Mobile's network meets Mint Mobile's price and makes unlimited wireless stupid cheap
T-Mobile's network meets Mint Mobile's price and makes unlimited wireless stupid cheap
Pixel Watch 4 finally brings the one upgrade Google fans have been begging for
Pixel Watch 4 finally brings the one upgrade Google fans have been begging for
Verizon's promo is giving customers a pricey surprise
Verizon's promo is giving customers a pricey surprise
Google and Samsung are making me more and more excited about the Pixel 10 series
Google and Samsung are making me more and more excited about the Pixel 10 series
T-Mobile confirms not one but two cool summer freebies are coming to a store near you soon
T-Mobile confirms not one but two cool summer freebies are coming to a store near you soon

Latest News

The biggest problem with the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra is that... it exists
The biggest problem with the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra is that... it exists
Oppo's upcoming gaming phones are unique in more than one way
Oppo's upcoming gaming phones are unique in more than one way
FCC visit reveals what's missing from the base Pixel 10 model
FCC visit reveals what's missing from the base Pixel 10 model
Pixel Watch 4 finally brings the one upgrade Google fans have been begging for
Pixel Watch 4 finally brings the one upgrade Google fans have been begging for
So, how thin would a Chinese foldable go with Samsung's abysmal battery?
So, how thin would a Chinese foldable go with Samsung's abysmal battery?
I love the Galaxy Fold 7. I just can’t open It without a fight
I love the Galaxy Fold 7. I just can’t open It without a fight
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless