Apple reveals new feature in iOS 26.1 Beta 2 that might remind you of 2007

iOS 26

Settings

General

Software Update

iOS 26

Settings

Accessibility

Display & Text Size

A great new feature takes you back to the past while dismissing your alarm





iOS 26 .1 Beta 2, Apple has added a "slide to stop" feature that makes it easier to dismiss an alarm that has gone off. Note how heavy Apple went with the Liquid Glass on that animation.



Receive the latest iOS news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy iOS 26.1 beta 2 adds "slide to stop" on your lockscreen for alarms pic.twitter.com/mCKKJkGnqc — Aaron (@aaronp613) October 6, 2025 Have you ever had your iPhone alarm go off with a really loud and annoying sound at an inappropriate time? And for one reason or another, perhaps you just woke up and your iPhone was upside down, or you're half asleep and can't find the stop button, you can't seem to turn off the alarm. As a result, the alarm keeps blaring in your ear. With.1 Beta 2, Apple has added a "slide to stop" feature that makes it easier to dismiss an alarm that has gone off. Note how heavy Apple went with the Liquid Glass on that animation.

Not only does this slide make it easier to turn off the alarm when you might be unable to find the stop button, it also brings back memories of the "Slide to Unlock" feature that unlocked the handset until Apple changed it with 2016's iOS 10. Today's iOS 26 .1 Beta 2 release also features bug fixes and performance enhancements. The stable version of iOS 26 .1 should arrive at the end of this month. One date listed as a possibility is October 27th. When the stable version is released, those of you running the Beta software can switch back to stable updates without getting punished with a data wipe.

Why you might want to stay on the iOS Beta program through iOS 26.4





Personally, I'd like to continue receiving the Beta updates at least through the release of the iOS 26 .4 Beta this coming spring. That is when Apple is expected to launch "Personal Siri." This feature will allow Siri to answer certain queries by going through your texts and rummaging through your calendar, email, and other apps. Siri will also learn your daily habits to anticipate when you might need a daily alarm set. It will also understand what you are trying to accomplish with your iPhone and the apps you have opened and help you complete those tasks.

If Liquid Glass bothers you, the effect can be reduced by going to. Scroll down to Reduce Transparency and toggle it on to reduce transparency and blurs on some backgrounds; this should make some buttons and controls more legible.