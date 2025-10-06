iPhone 16 Pro (Refurb) from $813 – Back Market
Trending:
October Prime Day is coming up!
Upcoming event
October Prime Day is coming up!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Prime Big Deal Days brings epic deals on top phones, tablets, and more

Apple reveals new feature in iOS 26.1 Beta 2 that might remind you of 2007

Apple's new feature might help you turn off an alarm before you get a headache.

By
1comment
Add as a preferred source on Google
iOS Apple Software updates iPhone
Customized lock screen page with iOS 26.
Apple released iOS 26.1 beta 2 on Monday and if you've opted in for the iOS 26.1 beta you should be able to install it by going to Settings > General > Software Update. Follow the directions on the Software Update screen to install the latest iOS 26.1 beta. The first thing you might notice is that it appears as though Apple toned down the Liquid Glass effect a little on the home page. Apple did add the effect to the iPhone's telephone keypad and the clock on the customized Lock Screen.

Dol you like the "slide to stop" alarm feature?

This poll is for registered users only, log in or sign up to vote
View Result

If Liquid Glass bothers you, the effect can be reduced by going to Settings > Accessibility > Display & Text Size. Scroll down to Reduce Transparency and toggle it on to reduce transparency and blurs on some backgrounds; this should make some buttons and controls more legible.

A great new feature takes you back to the past while dismissing your alarm


Have you ever had your iPhone alarm go off with a really loud and annoying sound at an inappropriate time? And for one reason or another, perhaps you just woke up and your iPhone was upside down, or you're half asleep and can't find the stop button, you can't seem to turn off the alarm. As a result, the alarm keeps blaring in your ear. With iOS 26.1 Beta 2, Apple has added a "slide to stop" feature that makes it easier to dismiss an alarm that has gone off. Note how heavy Apple went with the Liquid Glass on that animation.

 
Not only does this slide make it easier to turn off the alarm when you might be unable to find the stop button, it also brings back memories of the "Slide to Unlock" feature that unlocked the handset until Apple changed it with 2016's iOS 10. Today's iOS 26.1 Beta 2 release also features bug fixes and performance enhancements. The stable version of iOS 26.1 should arrive at the end of this month. One date listed as a possibility is October 27th. When the stable version is released, those of you running the Beta software can switch back to stable updates without getting punished with a data wipe.

Why you might want to stay on the iOS Beta program through iOS 26.4


Personally, I'd like to continue receiving the Beta updates at least through the release of the iOS 26.4 Beta this coming spring. That is when Apple is expected to launch "Personal Siri." This feature will allow Siri to answer certain queries by going through your texts and rummaging through your calendar, email, and other apps. Siri will also learn your daily habits to anticipate when you might need a daily alarm set. It will also understand what you are trying to accomplish with your iPhone and the apps you have opened and help you complete those tasks.

Apple reveals new feature in iOS 26.1 Beta 2 that might remind you of 2007
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Good news everyone! Over the past year we've been working on an exciting passion project of ours and we're thrilled to announce it will be ready to release in just a few short months.

"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every tech-head that will bring you on a journey to relive the greatest technological revolution of the 21st century. For more details, simply follow the link below!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

Buy 3 Months, Get 3 Free

Visible+ Pro – up to $135 savings on Verizon’s fastest 5G


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.webp
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
Read the latest from Alan Friedman
COMMENTS (1)
View Discussion

Latest Discussions

Apple reveals new feature in iOS 26.1 Beta 2 that might remind you of 2007

by Alan Friedman

OnePlus is finally releasing Android 16 this month, but is your device going to get it?

by Ilia Temelkov • 1

Samsung’s One UI 8 update for Galaxy S22 is here, and it brings almost nothing

by Ilia Temelkov • 2
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

More customers opting for the "fourth" carrier over AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon
More customers opting for the "fourth" carrier over AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon
Most people don’t like where Samsung is taking its Galaxy phones
Most people don’t like where Samsung is taking its Galaxy phones
T-Mobile allows a stranger to take control of a family's account
T-Mobile allows a stranger to take control of a family's account
T-Mobile users getting reprimanded for inappropriate browsing, but carrier not responsible
T-Mobile users getting reprimanded for inappropriate browsing, but carrier not responsible
Galaxy Tab S10+ gets sweet discount, becoming the 12-inch Android tablet to get
Galaxy Tab S10+ gets sweet discount, becoming the 12-inch Android tablet to get
T-Mobile customers with 4G-only and early 5G phones will soon need to upgrade
T-Mobile customers with 4G-only and early 5G phones will soon need to upgrade

Latest News

Could Apple deliver more than what is expected in 2027?
Could Apple deliver more than what is expected in 2027?
JBL Xtreme 4 gets $102 price cut at Walmart
JBL Xtreme 4 gets $102 price cut at Walmart
Honor Magic 8 and 8 Pro leak reveals almost everything ahead of October 15 launch
Honor Magic 8 and 8 Pro leak reveals almost everything ahead of October 15 launch
The half-off Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is one of Amazon's greatest early Prime Day bargains
The half-off Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is one of Amazon's greatest early Prime Day bargains
Early October Prime Day slashes 47% off the Beats Studio Buds plunging them below $80
Early October Prime Day slashes 47% off the Beats Studio Buds plunging them below $80
Jony Ive's first big post-Apple device might be in serious trouble
Jony Ive's first big post-Apple device might be in serious trouble
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless