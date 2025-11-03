This phone could finally end your battery anxiety with a massive 9,000mAh cell and 100W charging

Redmi Turbo 4. | Image Credit - Redmi

The Redmi Turbo 5 may come with a huge battery cell

This information comes from reputable leaker Digital Chat Station, who posted the leak on the Chinese social media website Weibo. The post there hints that a 9,000mAh single-cell silicon battery is ready for production.





Meanwhile, there are rumors claiming that the phone DCS is talking about could be one model from the Redmi Turbo 5 lineup.





9,000mAh battery cell on a mainstream phone

