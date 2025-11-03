This phone could finally end your battery anxiety with a massive 9,000mAh cell and 100W charging
Leaked details suggest the upcoming Redmi Turbo 5 series may pack one of the largest smartphone batteries ever, promising super endurance for heavy users.
Redmi Turbo 4. | Image Credit - Redmi
A new leak is revealing some interesting information about the upcoming Redmi Turbo 5 series. And yep, Chinese makers are taking battery sizes to a new level, if this leak is to be believed.
According to industry reports, Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi is prepping to launch at least one phone from the series Redmi Turb 5 featuring an enormous 9,000mAh battery cell. On top of that excellent battery size, the phone may also support 100W super-fast charging, so you won't have to worry about slow charging such a big cell.
Basically, this is one of the largest ever rumored for a mainstream smartphone. The same source claims that phone makers are also testing a 10,000mAh unit; if 9,000mAh isn't enough for you, you know.
If true, this leak shows a great direction that phone makers are going in. Such a huge battery capacity is possible thanks to the silicon-carbon battery tech. Basically, silicon-carbon tech allows manufacturers to increase energy density in a battery without increasing the physical bulk of the phone's design.
Unfortunately, some of the non-Chinese phone brands are yet to adapt this technology. Samsung and Apple are currently stuck with smaller batteries because they are not yet using this tech, and their flagship models may soon start to fall behind their Chinese rivals in terms of battery sizes.
As for the Redmi Turbo 5, the lineup is expected to be launched sometime between December and January. Unfortunately, it's not entirely clear which model in the series will come with this huge battery cell. Some reports claim that the base model in the series may come with a 7,500mAh battery. So, it's possible that the 9,000mAh battery cell is reserved for a Pro or Pro Max model.
Meanwhile, the Redmi Turbo 5 series is not going to rock only with extremely huge batteries. Apparently, the base Redmi Turbo 5 model is going to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 8500 chipset, which is said to be able to surpass 2 million points on AnTuTu. The Redmi Turbo 5 Pro is said to come either with the Dimensity 9500e or with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5.
For me, battery life is probably one of the main reasons that I buy or choose not to buy a phone. I always go for Pro Max iPhones, not because of their huge screens or maxed-out camera specs, but mainly because of their battery life. That's why a phone with a one-day battery life is not appealing to me at all – I'm just done with having to panic if my battery is going to last enough (and I'm quite the heavy user, by the way).
This information comes from reputable leaker Digital Chat Station, who posted the leak on the Chinese social media website Weibo. The post there hints that a 9,000mAh single-cell silicon battery is ready for production.
Right now, the majority of Chinese phone makers that are equipping their phones with huge batteries are using this specific technology. Examples of phones coming with silicon-carbon batteries are the OnePlus 15, the Vivo X300 series, and the Oppo Find X9 lineup.
Meanwhile, the Redmi Turbo 5 series is not going to rock only with extremely huge batteries. Apparently, the base Redmi Turbo 5 model is going to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 8500 chipset, which is said to be able to surpass 2 million points on AnTuTu. The Redmi Turbo 5 Pro is said to come either with the Dimensity 9500e or with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5.
Phones with huge batteries are here, and I'm here for it
For me, battery life is probably one of the main reasons that I buy or choose not to buy a phone. I always go for Pro Max iPhones, not because of their huge screens or maxed-out camera specs, but mainly because of their battery life. That's why a phone with a one-day battery life is not appealing to me at all – I'm just done with having to panic if my battery is going to last enough (and I'm quite the heavy user, by the way).
So, this silicon-carbon tech, which allows phone makers to equip their phones with huge batteries, appears to be made for me. I'm super hyped about this Redmi phone with a 9,000mAh battery, and honestly can't wait for Samsung and Apple to follow suit with the tech. They should, in my opinion.
