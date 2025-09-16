Is the iPhone Air a flop in the making or should Apple be more patient with it?
The early movement on the pre-order front for Apple's latest iPhones doesn't look great for the Air, begging the obvious question - will this ultimately go the way of the dodo (and iPhone Plus line)?
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Are you looking to get your hands on the first-of-a-kind iPhone Air on its release day, but haven't placed your pre-order yet for some reason? Don't worry, you can still visit Apple's official US website, choose one of several different storage variants and colorways, and the tech giant guarantees your sleek new handset will be delivered on September 19.
That's this Friday, believe it or not, which is certainly good news for many Apple fans, but probably not for Apple shareholders. Tim Cook himself seems primarily focused on (indirectly) hyping up the iPhone Air while discussing his company's latest big US investments, and yet the iPhone 17, 17 Pro, and 17 Pro Max appear to be generating higher global demand across the board, at least on the surface.
Could the iPhone Air be a bigger hit than we think?
In theory, anything is possible until Apple comes out with some official sales figures for its newest iPhones (which may never happen) or until a reputable market research firm releases a comprehensive report reliably estimating the box-office performance of each individual member of this handset family.
For the time being, all we have is Ming-Chi Kuo's analysis of first-weekend pre-orders based on both inside information and what's publicly available on Apple's website, and my own (updated) outlook on said public info.
The iPhone Air is certainly not a bad product, but it's probably not as successful as Apple predicted either, at least for the time being. | Image Credit -- Apple
As of today, September 16, the most in-demand iPhone Air models are listed at Apple as ready to ship in the US in "2-3 weeks", while practically no iPhone 17 Pro Max variant is available earlier than "3-4 weeks" down the line. What's worse is that (too) many Air configurations can still be delivered this Friday, while the iPhone 17 and 17 Pro cannot, keeping new buyers waiting for "2-3 weeks" across the board.
Now, there is a possibility that Apple perfectly prepared for the iPhone Air's debut, anticipating your demand like never before. After all, Kuo does claim that the model's Q3 "build plan" was thrice that of the iPhone 16 Plus this time last year.
But do we really think that the company somehow predicted the early sales numbers of a "pioneering" device like the iPhone Air better than those of the iPhone 17, 17 Pro, and 17 Pro Max, all of which had so many forerunners and so many ways to hint at their performance?
I certainly don't think so, and I also believe that even if Apple could have magically seen the future, it wouldn't have produced precisely as many Air units as it needed to perfectly handle your initial demand. It's called maintaining an illusion of success not aligned with reality, and I believe it's actually what the company is doing with the iPhone 17, 17 Pro, and 17 Pro Max.
When should Apple panic?
If recent history is any indication, I think we're already past that point or at least we're approaching the point very quickly. Look, I'm not saying the iPhone 16 Plus was a huge hit, but it wasn't the colossal flop many analysts made it look like, and even if it was, Apple's poor marketing around the device certainly played a key role in its downfall.
For a little while there last year, it seemed like the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus could outsell the 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max, but as ominous iPhone 17 Plus rumors ramped up, everyone quickly forgot about the least popular member of the iPhone 16 family.
Recommended Stories
And here's the thing - one device has to get that title, and there's really no shame in being the least successful phone in a super-successful series. If Apple can learn to live with that and stop making changes for the sake of change every three or four years, I believe the iPhone Air line can (eventually) thrive... or at least survive in an often ruthless industry.
No, I still don't like the (first-gen) Air, I'd still much rather buy the "vanilla" iPhone 17, I still don't understand why the iPhone 17 Plus is not a thing, and going further back in Apple's history, I'm still salty about the discontinuation of the iPhone mini line several years ago.
But if Cupertino has decided to bet big on the "new" ultra-thin flagship concept, I hope the iPhone Air will get more respect than the iPhone 14 Plus or iPhone 12 mini no matter how the initial demand looks and even regardless of where sales numbers will stand months down the line. This is a brand that already sells the three most popular smartphones in the world (as well as the sixth product on that list), and the only way for the iPhone Air to maybe crack the top ten a year or two from now is the PPP strategy - patience and persistent promotion.
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!
Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! "Iconic Phones" is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!
"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!
LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE
Follow us on Google News
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: