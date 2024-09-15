iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus outperforming Pro models during the opening weekend





Kuo's analysis of iPhone 16 series pre-orders showed:

iPhone 16 Pro Max sales down 16% compared to last year.

iPhone 16 Pro sales down 27% compared to last year.

iPhone 16 Plus up 48% compared to last year.

Plus up 48% compared to last year. iPhone 16 up 10% compared to last year.





One thing that we can take away from these figures is that demand this weekend for the non-Pro models improved more than the demand seen for the 16 Pro handsets. The 37 million phones sold overall is down 12.7% from the number of iPhone 15 models purchased during the opening weekend of pre-orders last year.









Thanks to higher production yields for the Tetraprism periscope camera, which Apple is adding to the iPhone 16 Pro model this year, the company was able to increase production of its top-of-the-line iPhone 16 Pro Max to 6 million units before launch, a 106% increase year-over-year. Kuo adds that he believes that Apple could turn to more aggressive product strategies next year should Apple Intelligence not help increase iPhone 16 shipments in 2025.











Recommended Stories

If you want to experience Apple Intelligence without delay, those who purchased an iPhone 16 model can install iOS 18 .1 beta once they receive their handset. This is also possible for iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max owners. Outside of battery life, installing the iOS 18 .1 Beta on my iPhone 15 Pro Max has not resulted in any issues. Just make sure you back up your phone first before installing the Beta.









