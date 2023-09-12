Surprise: iPhone 13 mini gets discontinued, along with these other iPhones

Every year, right after Apple announces it's new iPhones, the company also removes some of the older models which had been on sale up until that moment. It's a bitter-sweet moment because we get to see something fresh and cutting-edge, but we're also sad to see a favorite device go forever.





This year generally isn't unlike any other, but with one exception which might feel particularly unpleasant to people who appreciate small-sized phones.









So far, so good – that prediction has come true and those models can no longer be purchased from Apple.





However, the unpleasant surprise of the day is that Apple also unexpectedly discontinued the iPhone 13 mini , meaning that there's no longer a model with a 5.4" screen sold by the company. That's the end of the mini line as we know it. It doesn't mean Apple will never release a modern compact iPhone again, but for the time being, it looks like the fate of the mini iPhone has been sealed.









Of course, one doesn't always have to buy their iPhones directly from Apple, and while there's a high likelihood the 13 mini will also disappear from the shelves of most major retailers, it's safe to say that there will be many stores around the world which would still be offering iPhone 13 mini units for a while. At least there's always eBay, so if you really decided that you want to get the last 5.4" iPhone in 2023 and beyond, it'll be doable.



