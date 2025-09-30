Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Is the OnePlus 15 really built to last… or just built to hype?

OnePlus is making durability its big flex this year, but will that be enough to compete?

This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
An image showing the upcoming OnePlus 15 in Sand Storm color.
The fall always brings a flood of new phones, and this year is no different. Apple already dropped the iPhone 17 series, including the iPhone Air that somehow looks too thin to hold without fear. Xiaomi, not wanting to be left out, launched its Xiaomi 17 lineup in China – clearly flexing that it can take Apple head-on. And now, the OnePlus 15 is gearing up for its debut next month, ready to shake things up again.

But honestly, I’m kind of over talking about how thin a phone is or debating which chipset or camera is slightly better. Sure, those are important. Today, however, I want to talk about something a little more… tangible. Something you can feel, something that actually survives life outside a perfectly staged unboxing.

OnePlus 15 and its new build


If you are into sci-fi or fantasy vibes, OnePlus’ teaser for the OnePlus 15 will probably make you smile. The company is hyping it like it was forged at the heart of Mount Doom, which, yes, is very dramatic – but kind of fun, too.


The OnePlus 15 is getting a metal body treated with aerospace-grade micro arc oxidation (MAO). Translation? They basically give the metal a tough, ceramic-like coating – think armor for your phone. It’s the kind of stuff used in planes and other high-tech gear, and it’s built to resist scratches and scuffs from your daily adventures (or misadventures) with keys, coins, or random tabletop surfaces.

Of course, the big question for fans like me: how will it survive a JerryRigEverything torture test? I’m betting the ceramic-like coating will do well against scratches, but I’m equally curious to see him try bending it. And you know, OnePlus is aiming to make a phone that’s tough enough to survive life, but can it survive the internet? We will see.

Oh, and here’s a detail I love: the process doesn’t just make the metal tougher – it also lets OnePlus play with finishes and colors in ways you don’t usually see. That teased Sand Storm color? It’s not just a marketing name. Thanks to the MAO process, that matte, slightly textured tone actually looks like sand – at least in the pictures. I’m itching to see it in person.

OnePlus 15 in Sand Storm. | Image credit – OnePlus

Is it better than the competition?


Now, before you think MAO is some magic upgrade that suddenly makes OnePlus untouchable, let’s get real. MAO isn’t a replacement for the Titanium or ultra-tough glass some flagships use. 

iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, and Galaxy Ultra models combine high-end aluminum or titanium frames with tough display glass like Ceramic Shield or Gorilla Armor. MAO is just a superior treatment for the metal frame – it gives better scratch resistance while keeping the phone light.

Recommended Stories


So if your priority is scratch resistance and overall weight, MAO on aluminum could beat standard anodized aluminum or even Titanium frames in some ways. And it’s a neat differentiator for OnePlus, giving it a unique edge that might actually impress users beyond just specs.

The rest of the OnePlus 15



Beyond the metal armor, OnePlus is shaking up the design, too. Gone is the circular camera island – say hello to a rectangular one, similar to the OnePlus 13T.

Power-wise, we are looking at a huge 7,000mAh battery, with 120W wired and 50W wireless charging. The display might get a little tweak too – a slightly smaller 6.78-inch panel, possibly running at 1.5K resolution and 165Hz. That’s a step up in smoothness, though a tiny step down in resolution from the OnePlus 13.

The famous three-way alert slider might be replaced with a customizable button. I like the idea – more flexibility – but I’ll miss the old-school flick of the slider. There’s something satisfying about that tactile click that a customizable button just can’t fully replace.


Inside, expect the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, at least 12 GB of RAM, and a new camera setup including a 50 MP telephoto lens.

And the part that has me genuinely excited? Availability. OnePlus is teasing the 15 in the US already, hinting that this could finally be a global launch done right. Although the OnePlus 13 launched in October 2024 in China, it didn’t reach most markets until January this year.


This time, we might see it sooner, maybe even before the year ends. And honestly, nothing impresses more than being able to actually get your hands on the phone without jumping through hoops or waiting for it for months.

