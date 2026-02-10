Galaxy S26 Ultra's billion-color gamble: our readers speak out on the biggest rumored upgrade





We We asked you what you thought of the upgrade: a 10-bit display. And the results from your answers are devided.





Most of you think the Galaxy S26 Ultra's 10-bit display will be a game-changer





At the time of writing, 38.42% of the participants in our poll have voted that the rumored 10-bit display of the Galaxy S26 Ultra is exciting and could potentially be a game-changer.









Meanwhile, the second most voted-for option is the total opposite opinion. In fact, 28.95% of our poll participants think that the display upgrade is far from exciting, and it doesn't make up for the lack of other changes expected for the flagship phone.





21.58% of you are "somewhat" looking forward to seeing the new display, and 11.05% of you believe this upgrade has been long overdue.



Recommended For You

Are you excited about a 10-bit display for the Galaxy S26 Ultra? Yeah, it will be a game-changer. No, it was long overdue. Somewhat. No, it doesn't make up for a lack of other changes. Vote





10-bit display on the Galaxy S26 Ultra





Most current smartphones (yep, the Galaxy S25 Ultra too) currently sport an 8-bit screen. The bit depth of a display basically determines the number of different colors and shades it can produce.





An 8-bit display is capable of reproducing 16.7 million colors. However, a 10-bit display can render 1.07 billion colors, which is a huge jump, as you can see.





As you can probably tell, the colors that a 10-bit display shows are not accurately replicated on an 8-bit one. However, 8-bit displays use an FRC (Frame Rate Control) tech to try to show these 1.07 billion colors. The technology, however, can produce artifacts and even lead to eye strain.





Galaxy S26 Ultra competitors like the competitors like the OnePlus 15 , the Oppo Find X3, and the Honor Magic 7 all sport true 10-bit screens, but these displays remain a rarity in modern smartphones.









That's not going to be the only display upgrade the Galaxy S26 Ultra is reportedly getting, though. Rumors are claiming the phone is also going to sport a new M14 screen material. That's a step up from the M13 on the S25 Ultra, and it could allow for the display to be more power-efficient and thinner.

Galaxy S26 Ultra . Meanwhile, Samsung has also reportedly prepped a feature called Flex Magic Pixel, which makes the display itself able to act as a privacy screen. This feature would make privacy-oriented screen protectors unnecessary for the





Reportedly, the device itself would be able to determine if someone's prying eyes are on your screen and hide content from them. Before, if you wanted that, you had to buy a separate screen protector, and those usually somewhat ruined the display look (colors and brightness were worse with those types of screen protectors).





There will be, judging by leaks, next-gen Gorilla Glass to protect the S26 Ultra 's display, to top it all off.





Other upgrades for the Ultra include a refined design and a new camera island look, as well as a new, faster processor. However, most rumors indicate we're not seeing huge changes in the camera department, and the battery cell is said to be the same as the predecessor (we expect improved charging speeds). In some regions in Europe, there may be a price hike.





The screen of the Ultra will probably be excellent, but would that be enough?





Our poll results indicate that the crowd is not entirely "wow"-ed by the screen upgrade. The percentage of people looking for more is noticeable. I'm one of them. I want more than just a display upgrade in a modern flagship. Actually, I'd appreciate it if Samsung finally gave us bigger batteries like Chinese competitors.





Try Noble Mobile for only $10 Get unlimited talk, text, & data on the T-Mobile 5G Network plus earn cash back for data you don’t use. Buy at Noble Moblie