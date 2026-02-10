Samsung's dazzling Galaxy Watch 8 Classic hits a new record low price after $240 discount
One of the most elegant smartwatches around is on sale at a virtually unbeatable price for a limited time.
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
What could possibly be better than a $120 Galaxy Watch FE with standalone cellular connectivity or a $150 GPS-only Galaxy Watch 8 (in brand-new condition)? Well, how about a $259.99 Galaxy Watch 8 Classic with a 90-day warranty?
If that doesn't sound like a great deal to you, then you're probably not aware that Samsung's latest "bezelicious" smartwatch normally costs $499.99 and up. While that list price has been reduced a few times by retailers like Amazon and Walmart in recent months, the biggest discount on record was $150, the latest markdown that caught our attention was $100, and right now, you can only save 50 bucks on the US version of the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic with an extended two-year warranty included.
That makes Woot's killer new offer on an "international" version that much harder to resist, and if you hurry, you can choose between black and white models at the same monumental $240 (or 48 percent) discount. And don't worry, the fact that these are international units on sale here for a limited time shouldn't prove much of an inconvenience with 4G LTE support not included anyway.
Recommended For You
The GPS and Bluetooth connectivity should work just fine in the US, leaving the 90-day warranty as the lone (small) downside of shopping at Woot today. Technically, mind you, this is a "clearance" sale scheduled to end on Monday, February 16, but given the incredible appeal of the undeniably stunning Galaxy Watch 8 Classic at its new record low price, I can definitely see the promotion going away (well) before that date.
The Galaxy Watch 8 Classic's elegance is essentially unmatched right now. | Image Credit -- PhoneArena
Compared to the "regular" Galaxy Watch 8, the Classic is not only objectively prettier, but also more functional thanks to a handy rotating bezel, not to mention more durable courtesy of a stainless steel construction. The battery life is decent (by Wear OS standards), as evidenced in our comprehensive Galaxy Watch 8 Classic review a few months back, and the overall performance and health monitoring capabilities are... maybe not perfect, but pretty close. As close as the all-around best smartwatches in the world can get right now, and something tells me the Galaxy Watch 9 family won't be able to bring any radical improvements in those areas, so this is clearly the best time to pull the trigger.
Follow us on Google News
Recommended For You
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: