Xiaomi may be developing more 18 Pro camera surprises to look forward to

New details have surfaced, suggesting the Xiaomi 18 Pro's main rear camera may not be the only big news about this device.

100MP front sensor on top of a 200MP rear camera?


Digital Chat Station recently posted a leak on Weibo, indicating that an upcoming device with a 6.3-inch screen could feature dual 200MP cameras. Supposedly, this leak is about the Xiaomi 18 Pro.



Now, we've got even more insights from the tipster that rarely gives wrong details. Supposedly, there'll be more camera innovation: a 100MP selfie lens is reportedly also being developed. Supposedly, this is still being tested, so it might not materialize after all.

Is this camera setup a definite winner?

Still, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra topped our camera rankings, so the 18 Pro is definitely a model to look forward to. 

Real-world implications


Digital Chat Station claims the front camera will feature a custom-built small pixel sensor. That's more than obvious — how else would Xiaomi be able to fit a 100MP camera in such a tiny front screen punch-hole? 

High-end smartphone cameras usually rely on a 1.2-micron pixel size, but that would make the Xiaomi 18 Pro's front camera far too big to fit in the front screen. The solution is shrinking down the pixel size substantially. 

Small pixels deliver impressive resolution on paper, but they come with a major disadvantage: less sensitivity to light and poor detail. Does this mean photos captured with the upcoming Xiaomi flagship will turn out disappointingly? 

We'd have to wait for the phone's release to answer this question, as real-world testing would have to be done. However, Xiaomi might try to solve the problem by opting for a non-standard color filter for the front sensor. While most cameras rely on an RGB (red, green, blue) filter, opting for an RYYB schematic (red, yellow, yellow, blue) will allow the sensor to capture more light. 

Are megapixels that important?


Implementing a dual rear camera with 200MP lenses (likely covering the main and the zoom) and including a 100MP front camera does sound exciting. This setup may turn the Xiaomi 18 Pro into a real-world camera replacement for many users (though professionals may not be tempted). 



But are megapixels that important? If I have to be absolutely honest, I don't think so. Apple's flagship phones come with 48MP sensors, and they still manage to produce crisp and good-looking images. The same goes for Google Pixel phones. 

With 2027 flagship phones likely experiencing a hefty price increase, I'd much prefer getting truly great battery life — or at least, insanely good performance across the board.

