Xiaomi may be developing more 18 Pro camera surprises to look forward to
Fresh leak points out the dual 200MP rear cameras may not be the only surprise.
Xiaomi 17 Ultra for illustrative purposes. | Image credit—Xiaomi
New details have surfaced, suggesting the Xiaomi 18 Pro's main rear camera may not be the only big news about this device.
100MP front sensor on top of a 200MP rear camera?
Digital Chat Station recently posted a leak on Weibo, indicating that an upcoming device with a 6.3-inch screen could feature dual 200MP cameras. Supposedly, this leak is about the Xiaomi 18 Pro.
Image credit—Weibo
Now, we've got even more insights from the tipster that rarely gives wrong details. Supposedly, there'll be more camera innovation: a 100MP selfie lens is reportedly also being developed. Supposedly, this is still being tested, so it might not materialize after all.
Is this camera setup a definite winner?
Still, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra topped our camera rankings, so the 18 Pro is definitely a model to look forward to.
Implementing a dual rear camera with 200MP lenses (likely covering the main and the zoom) and including a 100MP front camera does sound exciting. This setup may turn the Xiaomi 18 Pro into a real-world camera replacement for many users (though professionals may not be tempted).
But are megapixels that important? If I have to be absolutely honest, I don't think so. Apple's flagship phones come with 48MP sensors, and they still manage to produce crisp and good-looking images. The same goes for Google Pixel phones.
With 2027 flagship phones likely experiencing a hefty price increase, I'd much prefer getting truly great battery life — or at least, insanely good performance across the board.
Real-world implications
Image credit—Weibo
We'd have to wait for the phone's release to answer this question, as real-world testing would have to be done. However, Xiaomi might try to solve the problem by opting for a non-standard color filter for the front sensor. While most cameras rely on an RGB (red, green, blue) filter, opting for an RYYB schematic (red, yellow, yellow, blue) will allow the sensor to capture more light.
Are megapixels that important?
Implementing a dual rear camera with 200MP lenses (likely covering the main and the zoom) and including a 100MP front camera does sound exciting. This setup may turn the Xiaomi 18 Pro into a real-world camera replacement for many users (though professionals may not be tempted).
Photos from the Pixel 10 Pro XL and the iPhone 17 Pro Max look nice if you ask me. | Image credit—PhoneArena
But are megapixels that important? If I have to be absolutely honest, I don't think so. Apple's flagship phones come with 48MP sensors, and they still manage to produce crisp and good-looking images. The same goes for Google Pixel phones.
With 2027 flagship phones likely experiencing a hefty price increase, I'd much prefer getting truly great battery life — or at least, insanely good performance across the board.
