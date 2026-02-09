Need to tell someone when you arrive at your non-home destination? This app does it for you



Google Maps also can alert friends and family members when you reach your destination. When navigating, swipe up and tap on "Share trip progress." The people you are sharing your journey with will see your estimated time of arrival (ETA). Once you reach the destination. the sharing ends, which is when the other person knows that you have come to the end of the road, literally. Snapchat introduces "Arrival Notifications"

If you already share your location with someone via Google Maps, they can set an alert from their end that alerts them when you leave or arrive at a specific location like the "home" or "office."





Another way you can alert a friend or family member when you arrive home is through Snapchat's "Home Safe" feature. Today, after more than 1 million people have used "Home Safe" to let those worrying about them know that they are safe at home, Snapchat announced "Arrival Notifications," which automatically alerts someone when you have arrived at a place that is beyond your home. For example, if you take a weekly class, you can arrange to have an alert sent when you arrive at this class either as a one-time notification, or on a recurring basis.



The announcement of the new feature was not made Monday as a random decision. Tuesday is Safer Internet Day and adding the capabilities of "Arrival Notifications" to "Home Safe" surely makes the internet safer.





If you have Snapchat on your iOS or Android phone , follow these directions to use "Arrival Notifications" on Snapchat:

Share your location with a trusted friend you’d like to have track your comings and goings.

After tapping on your friendship profile. scroll down to "Arrival Notifications.

Select a location on the map and give it a new, personal name. If it's a location where you take singing lessons, name it "Singing Lessons."

Choose to make the alert a one-time or recurring notification, and Snapchat will notify your friend or family member when you arrive.

Snapchat's Snap Map has over 400 million monthly users who use it not just to explore places nearby but also use it to stay in touch with friends and family. With the new expanded "Arrival Notifications," users have another way to stay close with those they trust.

What Snapchat is known for has changed over the years





Snapchat says, "These Arrival Notifications make it simple to let someone know you’ve arrived at your destination safely after being out and about, whether you’re heading back from a first date, a crowded concert, or a weekend getaway." The feature, Snapchat says, is built with safety and privacy in mind. Only friends you've decided to share your location with can receive these alerts, and location sharing on Snap Map is off by default. Your location is a secret and cannot be shared unless you choose to share it. One-time alerts expire after they are sent or once 24-hours has gone by.





Snapchat was once known for its self-destructing messages, which allowed us to compare the app's messaging to Mission Impossible. It also created the Stories format in 2013. Instagram later copied the format three years later and took it to another level. Snapchat is now known for its AR lenses that change users' faces in real time. You can install Snapchat from the App Store for your iPhone by tapping on this link . Android users should tap on this link to install Snapchat on their handset.

Do your friends and family always tell you to let them know when you arrive at your destination regardless of whether you're driving, walking, flying, skateboarding or sleepwalking? Sometimes that could be a pain in the butt. There are several ways you can check in automatically. One way is through the iPhone's "Check-in" feature, which uses the Messages app to send a message to selected people to let them know when you have arrived safely at a pre-determined location.