Samsung Galaxy S22 shows just how important modern update policies are for the average user

Software support for the Galaxy S22 is being wound down but many users still believe that the phone has got some life left in it.

Samsung Software updates Galaxy S Series
Using the Samsung Galaxy S22
With the Galaxy S26 series right around the corner, users of older Samsung flagships are beginning to see update support for their phones being wound down. Software update support for the Galaxy S22, for example, is being slowed, with future updates taking longer to roll out.

However, Samsung’s strong support policy for the Galaxy S22 has shown just how much it can change the user experience for the average consumer.

Hold on to your Galaxy S22


In a recent poll about whether the Galaxy S22 was still good enough despite the less frequent updates moving forward, the results were rather surprising. Almost 75 percent of respondents said yes and that their S22 was still good enough to keep around. Monthly updates, as it turns out, don’t matter that much as long as the phone works fine.

Around 11 percent of voters believe that it’s time for an upgrade, and nine percent of you have your sights set on the Galaxy S26. Only a little over five percent of people said that they had already traded in their Galaxy S22 for a newer phone. Do you have a Galaxy S22 too? How long are you planning to keep it around?

Is your Galaxy S22 still "good enough"?


Modern flagships are powerhouses




Of course, the entire reason that long update policies are even possible in the first place is because modern flagship smartphones are ridiculously powerful. For the average consumer, the Galaxy S22 is still a phone that can handle everything that’s thrown at it.

As phones continue to get even more capable, it makes sense that Samsung has moved on to seven years of support instead of the four that it promised for the Galaxy S22 lineup. It’s almost a given that, seven years from now, there will be countless people rocking a Galaxy S26.

A welcome change for most of us


Tech fanatics and smartphone enthusiasts like to upgrade their phones each year, and some do it at even shorter intervals. However, for the average consumer, a phone is just a tool, and the longer it lasts the better.

Extensive software update policies are an excellent modern initiative. Less frequent phone upgrades, though bad for business in one way, ensure peace of mind for users and help save the environment as well.

And, frankly speaking, Samsung probably gets a lot of sales that it wouldn’t have otherwise just because of its update policies, which very few Android phone makers match.

