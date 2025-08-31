The foldable iPhone is bringing back a feature you love, though it’ll be slightly outdated
Your foldable iPhone will allow you to unlock it a lot more easily, albeit in a slightly outdated fashion.
*Image credit — ConceptsiPhone
For years, Apple fans have been asking why the company got rid of Touch ID, and only allows consumers to use Face ID instead. While we don’t have an answer to that, the foldable iPhone is expected to bring back Touch ID, which will apparently take on a slightly more outdated form than expected.
However, that analyst has reiterated that the foldable iPhone will most certainly use a side-mounted button for Touch ID, and not one in the display. This is apparently because Apple doesn’t want to include too many components inside the display, which explains the lack of Face ID for the foldable iPhone.
Many users prefer Touch ID over Face ID due to its ease of use and relatively simpler accessibility. However, Apple will do things its own way, and the company often chooses a path that the consumer may not entirely agree with (charging the Magic Mouse, anyone?).
The return of Touch ID, no matter how it is implemented, will be heralded as a positive for the consumer by most people, if I had to guess. Though, a few other aspects may leave the foldable iPhone lacking when compared to alternatives like the Galaxy Z Fold 7.
According to leaked foldable iPhone specs, Apple’s 2026 entry already falls behind this year’s Fold 7 when it comes to the display. Reports claim that the foldable iPhone will use the most advanced hinge in the entire industry, but Apple’s initial vision of a completely crease-free foldable smartphone looks to be in danger.
Next year, when the phone comes out alongside the iPhone 18, it might very well fall severely behind the Galaxy Z Fold 8. However, people will still probably buy it in droves, thanks to Apple’s new marketing tactic for the foldable iPhone.
