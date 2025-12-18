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Leaked renders reveal the iPhone Fold may look a lot like the BlackBerry Passport

Apple’s first foldable may have a highly unusual shape that’ll be a direct throwback to the BlackBerry Passport.

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A concept render of the backs of multiple iPhone Fold devices in different colors.
Apple’s first foldable iPhone is probably the most highly anticipated phone of 2026, and every new leak makes it sound more intriguing. After reports claimed it may have a rather unique shape, we’re now getting more specific measurements.

An iPhone Fold render shows its unusual shape


After numerous leaks about its shape, leaked renders of the iPhone Fold show the unusual shape of the device. German outlet iPhone-ticker.de got access (translated source) to CAD drawings and the first CAD-based render of the device, which are intended for the manufacturers of accessories such as protective cases.

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The new leak confirms previous reports about Apple’s goal to make a device that unfolds to a wider internal screen. Because of that, the iPhone Fold also has an unusual shape when closed. The reported dimensions of 120.6 x 83.8 x 9.6 mm, when folded, are most similar in shape to the BlackBerry Passport, although the iPhone Fold may be slightly smaller.

Unfolding to an iPad-like device


The CAD drawings of the iPhone Fold reveal its dimensions in detail. | Image credit – iPhone-ticker.de

The outer display of the iPhone Fold may have a 5.49-inch diagonal and a 1422x2088 resolution, which leads to an unusual 9:13 aspect ratio. The internal screen may measure 7.76 inches with a 2713x1920 resolution. That’s also an unusual aspect ratio, but much closer to some existing iPad Pro models.

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If that’s true, Apple’s device will be widely different from any smartphone on the market. Even among foldables, devices like the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold look a lot like any other phone when closed and open into almost square displays. The Oppo Find N2 and the original Google Pixel Fold were a bit wider than what’s now standard, but even they’re close to square when opened and tall when closed. Virtually all non-foldables have tall, narrow displays with aspect ratios varying around 20:9.

I’ll take that with a grain of salt


If I need to think of a company that would make a device with extremely unusual displays just because it feels that’s what’s the right thing to do, I’d easily choose Apple. Even with that in mind, I wouldn’t be surprised if those aren’t the final measures of the iPhone Fold.

I fully expect Apple to make a wider foldable, which opens into something resembling an iPad. However, the details will be important, and I expect Apple to stick to some of the aspect ratios we’ve already seen on its devices.

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Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
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