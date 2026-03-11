iPhone 18 Pro Max may come with the one design change that would make everyone happy
Apple could make a minor change to the iPhone 18 Pro Max that barely anyone would complain about.
iPhone 17 Pro Max had a new design for its camera island. | Image by PhoneArena
About a decade ago, Apple was defined by its desire to offer the thinnest devices possible. The company was so focused on that goal that it neglected other concerns, such as the durability of the iPhone 6 Plus. Even though the iPhone Air was launched only a few months ago, there are many signs that the company has changed its ways.
Apple may introduce minimal design changes with the iPhone 18 Pro Max compared to its predecessor, according to information from prolific leaker Ice Universe. In a Weibo post (source in Chinese), he claims that the upcoming model will be 8.8 mm thick, which would be marginally thicker than the iPhone 17 Pro Max.
iPhone 18 Pro Max may be a bit thicker and heavier
That claim comes in tandem with an earlier leak that the iPhone 18 Pro Max may weigh over 240 grams, making it the heaviest iPhone since the iPhone 14 Pro Max. The reason for that change is rumored to be Apple’s desire to use a larger battery for the new model, which could reach up to 5,200 mAh, from the 5,088 mAh in the eSIM version of the iPhone 17 Pro Max.
Minor update across the board
The iPhone 17 Pro Max already had a large battery. | Image by PhoneArena
While there are about six months until the rumored premiere of the iPhone 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max, it appears that Apple won’t change much about its top-tier smartphones. According to the latest murmurs, the company won’t use a smaller Dynamic Island for it and will focus its updates on the hardware, not the appearance.
What design do you prefer for your phone?
Probably the right choice
