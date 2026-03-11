Get $5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans
The Galaxy S26 Ultra is here — upgrade and save big
iPhone 18 Pro Max may come with the one design change that would make everyone happy

Apple could make a minor change to the iPhone 18 Pro Max that barely anyone would complain about.

Apple iPhone iPhone 18
An iPhone 17 Pro Max with its back visible put upright on a desk.
iPhone 17 Pro Max had a new design for its camera island. | Image by PhoneArena
About a decade ago, Apple was defined by its desire to offer the thinnest devices possible. The company was so focused on that goal that it neglected other concerns, such as the durability of the iPhone 6 Plus. Even though the iPhone Air was launched only a few months ago, there are many signs that the company has changed its ways.

iPhone 18 Pro Max may be a bit thicker and heavier


Apple may introduce minimal design changes with the iPhone 18 Pro Max compared to its predecessor, according to information from prolific leaker Ice Universe. In a Weibo post (source in Chinese), he claims that the upcoming model will be 8.8 mm thick, which would be marginally thicker than the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

That claim comes in tandem with an earlier leak that the iPhone 18 Pro Max may weigh over 240 grams, making it the heaviest iPhone since the iPhone 14 Pro Max. The reason for that change is rumored to be Apple’s desire to use a larger battery for the new model, which could reach up to 5,200 mAh, from the 5,088 mAh in the eSIM version of the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Minor update across the board



While there are about six months until the rumored premiere of the iPhone 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max, it appears that Apple won’t change much about its top-tier smartphones. According to the latest murmurs, the company won’t use a smaller Dynamic Island for it and will focus its updates on the hardware, not the appearance.

That also goes in line with the rumors that most of the iOS 27 updates will be focused on improving its stability and performance. Of course, the company is also expected to launch vastly improved Apple Intelligence and Siri features. 

Probably the right choice


Considering the success of the iPhone 17 Pro, it’s not such a bad idea for Apple to launch a phone that’s largely the same but better. If that could help the company to keep its prices unchanged, I can’t imagine anyone complaining. More importantly for the happiness of the shareholders, those phones will surely sell even better than their predecessors.

