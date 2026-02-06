Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

New leak suggests the iPhone 18 Pro Max may push battery capacity to unprecedented levels

Digital Chat Station brings good news for iPhone fans.

Rear view of the iPhone 17 Pro Max, with its retail visible behind the phone.
iPhone 17 Pro Max for illustrative purposes. | Image credit — PhoneArena

Apple's next flagship phone could finally break the 5,000mAh threshold, according to a new leak. First spotted by Gizmochina, the tip brings some long-awaited news for those expecting the iPhone 18 Pro Max: a boost in raw capacity.

Digital Chat Station makes a bold claim


For years, Apple has kept battery sizes relatively stagnant, relying on software optimization and chip efficiency to keep its Pro Max models competitive on the battery life front. But in 2026, the Cupertino giant might be ready to spice things up.


According to well-known mobile tech tipster Digital Chat Station, the iPhone 18 Pro Max may debut with a 5,000mAh+ battery. Curiously, international units could push even further, reportedly exceeding 5,200mAh. The tip also claims the upcoming Pro Max will come with the 2nm A20 Pro chip. 

While the leaker didn't specify the exact fabrication process, a recent MacRumors report suggests that Apple may not use TSMC's advanced N2P process, favoring the standard N2 node instead. The reason is simple: the N2P is significantly costlier and offers just a slight performance boost, making it an unjustifiable investment. 

While the battery capacity may not be a dramatic improvement over previous Pro Max models, paired with an efficient A20 Pro chip, it could give users a palpable difference. 

Will a slight bump in capacity make a big difference?

The game-changing battery technology behind


Recently, an etnews post (machine translated) shared that Apple may be developing new battery tech for upcoming phones. If true, this clearly indicates that the iPhone 18 Pro Max may be the first to pack game-changing battery technology

The silicon-anode chemistry that Apple is reportedly developing is key here. It can pack a higher density without adding extra bulk, making the 5,000mAh+ capacity a real possibility for the iPhone 18 Pro Max.

Another hint that points in that direction comes from way back — November 2025. At the time, a tip suggested the upcoming Pro Max will be heavier than ever before, reportedly reaching 240 grams. 

This rumored weight isn't that much different from the iPhone 17 Pro Max (233 grams). But in a world where manufacturers are pushing the boundaries of slimness and weight, it still feels a bit much. 

Playing catch-up



Until the iPhone 18 Pro Max sees the light of day, these spec claims remain in the realm of rumor. However, given that Digital Chat Station’s track record is mostly impeccable, there is a high probability that Apple is getting ready to push battery capacity to new levels.

The issue here, at least for me, is the perspective. With Chinese OEMs having crossed the threshold long ago (for example, the US-available OnePlus 15 packing a massive 7,300mAh), and Xiaomi working on a new phone with a 10,000mAh battery, this move by Apple feels less like innovation and more like... finally catching up.

Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
