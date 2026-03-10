Nobody needs triple 200MP cameras in this economy
Paying extra for camera features with dubious advantages is the last thing we need right now.
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
Oppo Find X9 Pro has a 200MP telephoto camera. | Image by PhoneArena
If I were to choose one thing I don’t want from my smartphone in 2026, that would be meaningless hardware upgrades. Don’t get me wrong, getting a lavish phone with over-the-top specs is still the best thing ever, but maybe not in this economy.
According to a recent report from trusted leaker Digital Chat Station, an unnamed Chinese manufacturer is testing a triple camera system with three 200MP sensors. One of those would be a 1/1.56” sensor used for the ultrawide camera, which is easily the worst hardware idea I’ve heard of in a long time.
After decades of smartphone camera improvements, one would think we’d finally stop talking about the megapixel count of our cameras. Apparently, that’s not the case. One of the most annoying marketing tricks in the industry persists, with various brands focusing on the megapixel counts to make their cameras sound better.
That’s the reason even smartphones with 200MP cameras typically don’t deliver 200MP photos. The main camera of the Galaxy S26 Ultra features a 200MP sensor, but it delivers 12MP by default, just like the 200MP telephoto camera of the Xiaomi 17 Ultra delivers 12.5MP photos. Even the smaller 48MP sensor of the iPhone 17 Pro outputs 24MP images by default. That’s because all the cameras combine data from several pixels into one to get higher quality images.
Buried inside the advanced camera settings of all those phones are options to take full-resolution photos, but those will disappoint you. You will struggle to get a high-quality photo at full resolution, and even if you do, you probably don’t need it. Unless you’re a seasoned professional with very specific needs, 200MP images are overkill.
Enhancing the digital zoom of some of the cameras is probably the only good reason to use higher-resolution sensors on a smartphone. However, that benefit would be lost on an ultrawide camera, as its idea is to zoom out, not zoom in. That’s why adding a 200 MP ultrawide camera to any phone won’t solve any of its camera issues, and it could only serve to feed the megapixel fad.
I’m all for better smartphone cameras, but that doesn’t mean higher resolution. For ultrawide cameras, it means better optics and improved processing that would minimize the pesky distortion and low sharpness we’re all too used to by now. Higher-quality optics, improved processing, and physically larger sensors would improve any camera, and that’s what manufacturers should be focused on.
Thanks to the components crisis, smartphones are getting more expensive this year, regardless of the hardware upgrades. In such an environment, manufacturers should focus on meaningful hardware improvements, but rumor has it that some of them are doing exactly the opposite.
Stop the megapixel fad
As probably most of our readers already know, more megapixels don’t necessarily lead to better photos. For most people in most cases, a photo with a resolution of 12MP is more than enough. A high-quality image with this size looks good on every modern display and even when printed in a small or medium size. A 12MP photo usually takes about 5 MB of your precious storage, and applying edits to it requires fewer resources compared to the 200MP images that are usually 30 MB each and can even reach 80 MB per piece.
The Galaxy S26 Ultra has a 200MP main camera. | Image by PhoneArena
High-resolution ultrawide cameras don't make sense
Even the 48MP camera on the iPhone 17 Pro uses pixel binning. | Image by PhoneArena
Once you cross a certain megapixel threshold, the size of the camera sensor matters way more than its resolution. The most simplified explanation is that a larger sensor can take in more light, which leads to better images in more conditions. If you have two modern sensors with the same resolution and the same image processing, the one that’s physically bigger will almost certainly capture better photos, as each of its pixels can get more light.
High-resolution sensors allow manufacturers to offer better digital zoom for their cameras. The iPhone Air, for example, has only one physical camera, but Apple crops out the central 12MP of its sensor to allow for a 2x digital zoom. Other manufacturers use a similar approach to get extra zoom options from their telephoto cameras with high-resolution sensors, and that makes sense. While those images have lower quality than the ones shot when using the whole sensor, they’re useful.
Give me meaningful updates
Considering the rising smartphone prices this year, I expect most users to become even more selective with their purchases. If any manufacturer wants to gain people’s trust, they need to prove to them that the upgrades are worth the price. Simply adding a third 200MP sensor certainly is not that, and I hope the mysterious manufacturer from the rumor realizes that quickly.
