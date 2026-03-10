Get $5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans
This Google product grew so fast that it has left all its competitors in the dust

One Google product is growing much faster than anything else on the market.

Apps Google
The logo of Gemini on a dark background, surrounded by several icons.
Gemini is winning the AI race in at least one metric. | Image by Google
Chatbots are undoubtedly among the most popular apps right now, but quite a few people also use them outside their smartphones. While ChatGPT and Claude are still leading the chart across app stores, on the web things look quite different.

Gemini is by far the fastest-growing AI website


Google’s chatbot Gemini outperformed ChatGPT, Claude, and Grok in terms of website growth, according to a SimilarWeb report. In February 2026, Gemini recorded 643% more website visits than in the same month last year. Trailing behind Google’s AI were xAI’s Grok and Anthropic’s Claude, which grew by 480% and 297%, respectively.

ChatGPT was left way behind the leading three with only a 39% annual increase in website visits. In fact, OpenAI’s chatbot was even behind Perplexity, which grew by 39% compared to last year. 

The big loser of the reported bunch was DeepSeek. The Chinese chatbot lost almost 56% of its website traffic.

Impressive, despite the caveats


The year-over-year growth rate of the leading AI websites in February 2026. | Image by SimilarWeb on X - This Google product grew so fast that it has left all its competitors in the dust
Of course, the important caveat here is that the report is looking only at the website traffic to the chatbots. That means it doesn’t include data for mobile or desktop apps, which could make things look different. 

However, it also doesn’t include the AI summaries that show up in most Google searches, so it demonstrates growth for the intentional use of Gemini. The growth is a clear sign that the company is on the right path with its chatbot after falling behind ChatGPT and Claude at the beginning of the AI boom.

It’s an easy choice


Switching between AI chatbots is not such a big deal for the casual users who rely on their web and app interfaces. Considering that almost everyone uses Google so often, I’m not surprised that Gemini is getting traction. Even I use it more often than before, despite it not being my only choice.

Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless