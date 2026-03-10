This Google product grew so fast that it has left all its competitors in the dust
One Google product is growing much faster than anything else on the market.
Gemini is winning the AI race in at least one metric. | Image by Google
Chatbots are undoubtedly among the most popular apps right now, but quite a few people also use them outside their smartphones. While ChatGPT and Claude are still leading the chart across app stores, on the web things look quite different.
Google’s chatbot Gemini outperformed ChatGPT, Claude, and Grok in terms of website growth, according to a SimilarWeb report. In February 2026, Gemini recorded 643% more website visits than in the same month last year. Trailing behind Google’s AI were xAI’s Grok and Anthropic’s Claude, which grew by 480% and 297%, respectively.
The big loser of the reported bunch was DeepSeek. The Chinese chatbot lost almost 56% of its website traffic.
Of course, the important caveat here is that the report is looking only at the website traffic to the chatbots. That means it doesn’t include data for mobile or desktop apps, which could make things look different.
Switching between AI chatbots is not such a big deal for the casual users who rely on their web and app interfaces. Considering that almost everyone uses Google so often, I’m not surprised that Gemini is getting traction. Even I use it more often than before, despite it not being my only choice.
Gemini is by far the fastest-growing AI website
Impressive, despite the caveats
The year-over-year growth rate of the leading AI websites in February 2026. | Image by SimilarWeb on X
However, it also doesn’t include the AI summaries that show up in most Google searches, so it demonstrates growth for the intentional use of Gemini. The growth is a clear sign that the company is on the right path with its chatbot after falling behind ChatGPT and Claude at the beginning of the AI boom.
It’s an easy choice
