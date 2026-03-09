Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 become every gym rat’s top pick with Amazon’s latest deal





There are a lot of earbuds on the market, but if I were looking for new workout earphones, I’d definitely get the Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 with this sweet Amazon deal.Right now, the e-commerce giant has slashed 20% off their price, allowing gym rats to grab a pair for just south of $200. The best part is that all color options are selling at this discount, meaning you can score the model that best matches your taste and still save $50 in the process.Spending around $200 on a pair of earphones is no small feat; I completely understand. However, I also want to point out that these are not your run-of-the-mill earbuds. In fact, these are the best earphones for working out, in my opinion.As a proper high-end Beats audio product, they deliver top-quality sound with punchy bass. And unlike the previous model, which sounded incredible but didn’t have ANC, these puppies come with pretty capable active noise cancellation. They are also IPX4 certified, making them sweat and water resistant. So, don’t worry; they can survive even the heaviest of your workouts.For me, their biggest highlight, though, is the ear hooks, which ensure they stay secure in your ears regardless of whether you’re bench pressing 287 lbs or running your fourth mile on the treadmill. They can also track your heart rate, which is great if you don’t have a smartwatch but still want to keep tabs on your metrics. And with a total battery life of up to 45 hours with the case and ANC enabled, you’ll have power for quite a few workouts before the need to plug the case in to charge.So, yeah! The Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 are indeed far from affordable, but they tick all the right boxes, and I strongly believe every gym rat should own a pair, especially if they are in Apple’s ecosystem, as these connect seamlessly with iPhones. Therefore, don’t hesitate—grab a pair with this deal now while it’s still up for grabs!