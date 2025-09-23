iPhone 17 users report strange Wi-Fi drops – with one curious link to the Apple Watch
Not everyone is affected, but some owners say their iPhone 17 drops Wi-Fi (and even Bluetooth) when paired with an Apple Watch. A fix may come soon.
The iPhone 17 launch doesn't appear to have gone entirely smoothly, as we recently reported on some users experiencing cellular issues with their new iPhone. Now, some other users are seeing yet another problem occur with some iPhone 17 models, and it's related to Wi-Fi connectivity.
Luckily, at the moment, it seems not a lot of users are experiencing the issue, but just a small number. According to reports, the iPhone 17 intermittently drops its Wi-Fi connection.
On top of that, people's reports are at times rather confusing about exactly what happens. One common thing in all the reports is that Wi-Fi, and sometimes Bluetooth, drops when an iPhone 17 is either locked or unlocked. According to some users, the connection then resets after a few seconds.
Multiple users claim that the issue comes only when they are wearing an Apple Watch, so the timepiece could potentially be related to the bug as well. For some people, locking the Apple Watch or taking it off fixes things.
But there's not one Apple Watch model reported to be causing the issue, so it's not in the Apple Watch model.
The issue seems to affect the base iPhone 17, but there are some reports for the iPhone Air and the iPhone 17 Pro Max as well.
Earlier, there was another issue reported with the iPhone 17 as well, the dropping of cellular connectivity. Coupled with this issue and a strange bug with some photos, it seems the iPhone 17 isn't free from bugs at this early stage.
Luckily, though, at least when it comes to the Wi-Fi issue, some users have reported it and been told it's escalated to Apple's engineers. Also, some people report the issue is not observed with iOS 26.1 (which is currently in developer beta), so maybe the fix is going to come soon.
Another reassuring thing is that the issue doesn't seem to be affecting every single user with CarPlay, an iPhone 17, and an Apple Watch, so it seems unlikely that we're talking about a hardware issue here. Software issues are the ones that can be fixed by software updates, while hardware issues are more problematic, so this is good news, generally.
I find it rather annoying that you buy a brand-new iPhone, and it has issues. Or any phone, for that matter. However, I can understand that software and hardware are tough to build, and also, perfection doesn't exist.
iPhone 17 is far from perfect
Bugs are inevitable with a new release
I find it rather annoying that you buy a brand-new iPhone, and it has issues. Or any phone, for that matter. However, I can understand that software and hardware are tough to build, and also, perfection doesn't exist.
At least, we're not talking about huge bugs or a huge number of users experiencing it here, so that's reassuring. Nevertheless, I do hope that Apple fixes these small inconveniences quickly. I've also seen some bugs with iOS 26 on my older iPhone (the 13 Pro Max), but they are minor and will likely go away with the next software release.
