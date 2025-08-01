Apple is about to ransack your pockets for the iPhone 17, and this is what you're getting

iPhone 17

Yes, the iPhone's price might be too high for you (even without the $50–$100 price bump) – and, sure, there are seriously powerful Android flagships that come cheaper than ~$800, but that's irrelevant. iPhone fans will be drawn to the next iPhone regardless of the Android competitors.



But if Apple's giving us better screens, faster chips, smoother scrolling, and fewer parts from third-party suppliers, maybe we're not just paying $50 more – we're expecting to get more. And hey, in 2025, that almost feels like a bargain. A $100 price hike would be a crime, though.

Of course, the $50 price hike is but a rumor at the moment – the rumor has it that it's "a minimum". So, if there's a $100 price hike, I won't be surprised again, but a $899 baselineis just not worth it. Certainly not when Apple can't get its act together and is lagging far behind the competition on the AI front.