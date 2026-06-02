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Some iPhone 17 and Air users may have just received a fix to a very annoying problem

Some iPhone owners might have a reason to celebrate.

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Polina Kovalakova
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Some iPhone 17 and Air users may have just received a fix to a very annoying problem
The latest iPhones may have become a bit better. | Image by PhoneArena
In April 2026, we reported on a troubling battery life issue encountered by some iPhone 17 and iPhone Air owners. Well, it appears Apple may have finally released a permanent fix to this bug.

Apple launches iOS 26.5.1


On June 1, 2026, the Cupertino tech giant launched a minor update to iOS 26, iOS 26.5.1. This software is exclusively available to iPhone 17 models and iPhone Air and fixes the charging bug affecting these models. 



The update was launched just a week before WWDC 2026, which is set to take place from June 8 through June 12. During the conference, the tech giant will likely introduce iOS 27. However, Apple may continue to polish the iOS 26.5 until iOS 27 is officially launched this September alongside the iPhone 18 lineup.

How's your iOS 26.5 experience so far?
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iPhone owners can download the update via Settings, General, and then Software Update.

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Update fixes


The update appears to be primarily focused on the charging bug that has been plaguing some iPhone 17 and iPhone Air users. 

However, Apple hasn't published a changelog for iOS 26.5.1, making it unclear whether the release includes additional fixes or improvements beyond the charging issue.

A curious twist


This might seem huge, but it&#039;s actually not all that significant. | Image by CHAMP_196 - Some iPhone 17 and Air users may have just received a fix to a very annoying problem
This might seem huge, but it's actually not all that significant. | Image by CHAMP_196

While the update is limited to select iPhones only, it appears not every user is seeing the same thing on their device. The size of the 26.5.1 patch seems to be wildly different from one iPhone owner to another. Screenshots shared online show the update size is ranging from 2-3GB to well over 20GB in some instances.

Yet, others see just 3GB. | Image by MrIceColdBlue - Some iPhone 17 and Air users may have just received a fix to a very annoying problem
Yet, others see just 3GB. | Image by MrIceColdBlue


Regardless of what you're seeing on the page, it's important to point out that the figure reflects the installation package, not the actual storage space that will be permanently used. In addition, despite the size discrepancy, all users have reported their software update was downloaded and installed very quickly.

The bug itself



Some iPhone 17 and iPhone Air owners noticed a bug as early as September last year. Some users reported their device wouldn't turn on after the battery depleted completely, even after connecting it to a charger. For some, it took over an hour before their device would turn back on. 


When iOS 26.5 was launched, users noticed their iPhone's battery drained significantly faster than usual. Reports suggest the issue was not limited to a single model, with the issue affecting both older devices like the iPhone 13 and newer iPhone 17 models.

Here's hoping


While it's too early to determine whether iOS 26.5.1 permanently fixes these annoying bugs on the latest iPhones, I'm definitely hoping it does. 

Don't get me wrong: I'm not a big fan of the whole 'waiting game.' But at the end of the day, Apple is trying to fix the problem, right? 

Meanwhile, another tech giant (khem, Google) often leaves its fans wondering if a specific software glitch would ever get solved. In the landscape where the end user sometimes gets their patience tested, I can understand why so many stay 'locked' in the Apple ecosystem.
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Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
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