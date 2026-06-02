Some iPhone 17 and Air users may have just received a fix to a very annoying problem

iPhone 17

iPhone Air

iPhone owners can download the update via Settings, General, and then Software Update.The update appears to be primarily focused on the charging bug that has been plaguing someandusers.However, Apple hasn't published a changelog for.5.1, making it unclear whether the release includes additional fixes or improvements beyond the charging issue.





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Regardless of what you're seeing on the page, it's important to point out that the figure reflects the installation package, not the actual storage space that will be permanently used. In addition, despite the size discrepancy, all users have reported their software update was downloaded and installed very quickly.



The bug itself

Regardless of what you're seeing on the page, it's important to point out that the figure reflects the installation package, not the actual storage space that will be permanently used. In addition, despite the size discrepancy, all users have reported their software update was downloaded and installed very quickly.



Some iPhone 17 and iPhone Air owners noticed a bug as early as September last year. Some users reported their device wouldn't turn on after the battery depleted completely, even after connecting it to a charger. For some, it took over an hour before their device would turn back on.







When iOS 26 .5 was launched, users noticed their iPhone's battery drained significantly faster than usual. Reports suggest the issue was not limited to a single model, with the issue affecting both older devices like the iPhone 17 models.



Here's hoping

While it's too early to determine whether iOS 26 .5.1 permanently fixes these annoying bugs on the latest iPhones, I'm definitely hoping it does.



Don't get me wrong: I'm not a big fan of the whole 'waiting game.' But at the end of the day, Apple is trying to fix the problem, right?



Meanwhile, another tech giant (khem, Google) often leaves its fans wondering if a specific software glitch would ever get solved. In the landscape where the end user sometimes gets their patience tested, I can understand why so many stay 'locked' in the Apple ecosystem.

When.5 was launched, users noticed their iPhone's battery drained significantly faster than usual. Reports suggest the issue was not limited to a single model, with the issue affecting both older devices like the iPhone 13 and newermodels.While it's too early to determine whether.5.1 permanently fixes these annoying bugs on the latest iPhones, I'm definitely hoping it does.Don't get me wrong: I'm not a big fan of the whole 'waiting game.' But at the end of the day, Apple is trying to fix the problem, right?Meanwhile, another tech giant (khem, Google) often leaves its fans wondering if a specific software glitch would ever get solved. In the landscape where the end user sometimes gets their patience tested, I can understand why so many stay 'locked' in the Apple ecosystem.

While the update is limited to select iPhones only, it appears not every user is seeing the same thing on their device. The size of the 26.5.1 patch seems to be wildly different from one iPhone owner to another. Screenshots shared online show the update size is ranging from 2-3GB to well over 20GB in some instances.