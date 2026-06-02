Some of the best Galaxy phones are now free with this epic Verizon sale

Best of all, while it's normally priced at $449.99, this Total Wireless offer lets you grab it completely free of charge.These Galaxy phones offer great value for money. But what makes them practically no-brainers is Total Wireless' current promotion, which lets you get any of the three for free.The deal requirements are pretty easy to meet, too. All you need to do is set up a new line on the Total Max 5G or higher plan, which costs $55/mo (or $50/mo with AutoPay).

Galaxy A36

Galaxy A37

Plan details

Downsides of Total Wireless

The ultimate value

Galaxy phone

Users choosing theormust prepay for three months of service to qualify for the free phone offer. Meanwhile, the Galaxy A17 can be yours for free with a single-month plan.The Total Max 5G plan is a bit steep, no two ways around that. However, users get several important perks that make this tier more reasonable.For starters, users get blazing-fast data speeds: 5G Ultra Wideband download speeds go as high as 622 Mbps, nearly double Mint Mobile's download speeds.The Total Max 5G plan also includes unlimited hotspot (capped at 5 Mbps), roaming to over 140 countries, plus unlimited calling and texting to more than 200 countries.Spam protection and 100GB of cloud storage are additional benefits that make the overall package pretty attractive.Total Wireless has a number of advantages, including transparent pricing and short-term commitment options. But it also has some downsides worth pointing out before you make the final decision.One of the most important things to keep in mind is that the carrier keeps devices locked for a full year. After 365 days, you must manually request it to be unlocked.In contrast, rival prepaid carriers like Mint Mobile automatically unlock devices just 60 days after purchase.As I see it, theseoffers at Total Wireless are impossible to ignore. Sure, the required plans may not be super cheap, but given the service you're receiving, I think the overall value is worth it.Plus, even if you bought these phones fully unlocked elsewhere, you'd still have to pay for a monthly service plan anyway. So, getting the models for free is a massive win.