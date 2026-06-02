Some of the best Galaxy phones are now free with this epic Verizon sale
Be honest: would you really pass up these deals?
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Don't miss these free phone offers! | Image by PhoneArena
Sometimes, free phone promises from US carriers are no more than marketing fluff. But not all service providers are alike. Take, for example, the Verizon-owned Total Wireless.
This prepaid carrier doesn't just give away any free phones. It lets you pick from several highly popular Galaxy options. Best of all, it pairs the devices with one of its best plans.
Right off the bat, I must point out that Total doesn't let you grab some of the best flagship Samsung phones. If you're after a high-end experience, these offers may not be right for you.
But if you're looking for a casual daily driver that nails all the basics in the budget and mid-range segments, these free Galaxy phone offers are definitely worth checking out.
The Galaxy A17 is one of Samsung's most affordable options. Fully unlocked, this device costs just $199.99. And yet, it packs an AMOLED display, which supports a 90Hz refresh rate.
While animations don't appear perfectly smooth, the good news is that the phone achieves more than adequate brightness of over 1,000 nits. That's actually more than what Moto G Power (2026) offers on that front (and that model is also pricier!)
Despite its super-affordable asking price, this model captures pretty good-looking photos. It sports a 50MP main sensor, and you can see how images look in the Galaxy A17 review.
The main issue with this model is actually the sluggish performance. Its Exynos 1330 chip handles daily tasks mostly fine, but you can't expect much more. Of course, this is expected for a phone that costs less than $200, and yet you should still keep it in mind.
The Galaxy A36 was launched at $399.99 and is one of the best Android phones in this segment. The device has a better-looking 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. That gives you excellent visuals.
But it's not the only highlight of this model. Its rear camera features a 50MP main lens, which captures beautiful, detailed photos with slightly warmer hues. While this may not suit every user, those who prefer more vivid images will definitely appreciate this bad boy's capabilities.
Plus, thanks to the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset, the Android phone handles daily tasks more smoothly than the Galaxy A17. Still, since it's not a flagship, you might occasionally notice micro stutters when you open many apps at once.
The Galaxy A37 was released a few months ago, making it one of the most contemporary budget options from Samsung. It has the same 6.7-inch display as its predecessor, offering surprisingly good visuals.
The device is also equipped with a solid camera, featuring a 50MP main sensor on the rear. To top it all off, it packs some Awesome Intelligence features (a budget variation of Galaxy AI), including Voice Transcription, AI Select, and Object Eraser.
Best of all, while it's normally priced at $449.99, this Total Wireless offer lets you grab it completely free of charge.
These Galaxy phones offer great value for money. But what makes them practically no-brainers is Total Wireless' current promotion, which lets you get any of the three for free.
The deal requirements are pretty easy to meet, too. All you need to do is set up a new line on the Total Max 5G or higher plan, which costs $55/mo (or $50/mo with AutoPay).
Users choosing the Galaxy A36 or Galaxy A37 must prepay for three months of service to qualify for the free phone offer. Meanwhile, the Galaxy A17 can be yours for free with a single-month plan.
The Total Max 5G plan is a bit steep, no two ways around that. However, users get several important perks that make this tier more reasonable.
For starters, users get blazing-fast data speeds: 5G Ultra Wideband download speeds go as high as 622 Mbps, nearly double Mint Mobile's download speeds.
The Total Max 5G plan also includes unlimited hotspot (capped at 5 Mbps), roaming to over 140 countries, plus unlimited calling and texting to more than 200 countries.
Spam protection and 100GB of cloud storage are additional benefits that make the overall package pretty attractive.
Total Wireless has a number of advantages, including transparent pricing and short-term commitment options. But it also has some downsides worth pointing out before you make the final decision.
One of the most important things to keep in mind is that the carrier keeps devices locked for a full year. After 365 days, you must manually request it to be unlocked.
In contrast, rival prepaid carriers like Mint Mobile automatically unlock devices just 60 days after purchase.
As I see it, these Galaxy phone offers at Total Wireless are impossible to ignore. Sure, the required plans may not be super cheap, but given the service you're receiving, I think the overall value is worth it.
Plus, even if you bought these phones fully unlocked elsewhere, you'd still have to pay for a monthly service plan anyway. So, getting the models for free is a massive win.
This prepaid carrier doesn't just give away any free phones. It lets you pick from several highly popular Galaxy options. Best of all, it pairs the devices with one of its best plans.
Galaxy phones to choose from
What do you think about this Total Wireless offer?
Right off the bat, I must point out that Total doesn't let you grab some of the best flagship Samsung phones. If you're after a high-end experience, these offers may not be right for you.
But if you're looking for a casual daily driver that nails all the basics in the budget and mid-range segments, these free Galaxy phone offers are definitely worth checking out.
Galaxy A17 5G
The Galaxy A17 is one of Samsung's most affordable options. Fully unlocked, this device costs just $199.99. And yet, it packs an AMOLED display, which supports a 90Hz refresh rate.
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Ultra affordable phone, solid overall value. | Image by PhoneArena
Despite its super-affordable asking price, this model captures pretty good-looking photos. It sports a 50MP main sensor, and you can see how images look in the Galaxy A17 review.
The main issue with this model is actually the sluggish performance. Its Exynos 1330 chip handles daily tasks mostly fine, but you can't expect much more. Of course, this is expected for a phone that costs less than $200, and yet you should still keep it in mind.
Galaxy A36 5G
The Galaxy A36 was launched at $399.99 and is one of the best Android phones in this segment. The device has a better-looking 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. That gives you excellent visuals.
But it's not the only highlight of this model. Its rear camera features a 50MP main lens, which captures beautiful, detailed photos with slightly warmer hues. While this may not suit every user, those who prefer more vivid images will definitely appreciate this bad boy's capabilities.
Who said you must pay an arm and a leg? | Image by PhoneArena
Plus, thanks to the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset, the Android phone handles daily tasks more smoothly than the Galaxy A17. Still, since it's not a flagship, you might occasionally notice micro stutters when you open many apps at once.
Galaxy A37 5G
The Galaxy A37 was released a few months ago, making it one of the most contemporary budget options from Samsung. It has the same 6.7-inch display as its predecessor, offering surprisingly good visuals.
The device is also equipped with a solid camera, featuring a 50MP main sensor on the rear. To top it all off, it packs some Awesome Intelligence features (a budget variation of Galaxy AI), including Voice Transcription, AI Select, and Object Eraser.
Cool design, cooler price! | Image by Samsung
Best of all, while it's normally priced at $449.99, this Total Wireless offer lets you grab it completely free of charge.
How to grab the free phone offers
These Galaxy phones offer great value for money. But what makes them practically no-brainers is Total Wireless' current promotion, which lets you get any of the three for free.
The deal requirements are pretty easy to meet, too. All you need to do is set up a new line on the Total Max 5G or higher plan, which costs $55/mo (or $50/mo with AutoPay).
Coverage you can count on. | Image by Total Wireless
Users choosing the Galaxy A36 or Galaxy A37 must prepay for three months of service to qualify for the free phone offer. Meanwhile, the Galaxy A17 can be yours for free with a single-month plan.
Plan details
The Total Max 5G plan is a bit steep, no two ways around that. However, users get several important perks that make this tier more reasonable.
For starters, users get blazing-fast data speeds: 5G Ultra Wideband download speeds go as high as 622 Mbps, nearly double Mint Mobile's download speeds.
The Total Max 5G plan also includes unlimited hotspot (capped at 5 Mbps), roaming to over 140 countries, plus unlimited calling and texting to more than 200 countries.
Spam protection and 100GB of cloud storage are additional benefits that make the overall package pretty attractive.
Downsides of Total Wireless
Total Wireless has a number of advantages, including transparent pricing and short-term commitment options. But it also has some downsides worth pointing out before you make the final decision.
One of the most important things to keep in mind is that the carrier keeps devices locked for a full year. After 365 days, you must manually request it to be unlocked.
In contrast, rival prepaid carriers like Mint Mobile automatically unlock devices just 60 days after purchase.
The ultimate value
As I see it, these Galaxy phone offers at Total Wireless are impossible to ignore. Sure, the required plans may not be super cheap, but given the service you're receiving, I think the overall value is worth it.
Plus, even if you bought these phones fully unlocked elsewhere, you'd still have to pay for a monthly service plan anyway. So, getting the models for free is a massive win.
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