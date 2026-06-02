Grab Samsung Galaxy 5G for free at Total Wireless

Some of the best Galaxy phones are now free with this epic Verizon sale

Be honest: would you really pass up these deals?

0
Polina Kovalakova
By
Verizon Galaxy A Series Total Wireless
Add as a preferred source on Google
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A person holds the Galaxy A36, showing its front display.
Don't miss these free phone offers! | Image by PhoneArena
Sometimes, free phone promises from US carriers are no more than marketing fluff. But not all service providers are alike. Take, for example, the Verizon-owned Total Wireless.

This prepaid carrier doesn't just give away any free phones. It lets you pick from several highly popular Galaxy options. Best of all, it pairs the devices with one of its best plans.

Galaxy phones to choose from


What do you think about this Total Wireless offer?
2 Votes

Right off the bat, I must point out that Total doesn't let you grab some of the best flagship Samsung phones. If you're after a high-end experience, these offers may not be right for you.

But if you're looking for a casual daily driver that nails all the basics in the budget and mid-range segments, these free Galaxy phone offers are definitely worth checking out. 

Galaxy A17 5G


Galaxy A17: now free at Total Wireless
$0
$99 99
$100 off (100%)
The Galaxy A17 5G is now available for free at Total Wireless. To grab the offer, you must activate a new line on the Total Max 5G or higher, with pricing starting at $55/mo ($50/mo with AutoPay.
Buy at Total Wireless

The Galaxy A17 is one of Samsung's most affordable options. Fully unlocked, this device costs just $199.99. And yet, it packs an AMOLED display, which supports a 90Hz refresh rate. 

Recommended For You
While animations don't appear perfectly smooth, the good news is that the phone achieves more than adequate brightness of over 1,000 nits. That's actually more than what Moto G Power (2026) offers on that front (and that model is also pricier!)



Despite its super-affordable asking price, this model captures pretty good-looking photos. It sports a 50MP main sensor, and you can see how images look in the Galaxy A17 review.

The main issue with this model is actually the sluggish performance. Its Exynos 1330 chip handles daily tasks mostly fine, but you can't expect much more. Of course, this is expected for a phone that costs less than $200, and yet you should still keep it in mind.

Galaxy A36 5G


Galaxy A36: save 100% at Total Wireless
$0
$279 99
$280 off (100%)
The Galaxy A36 is currently on sale for free at Total Wireless. The Verizon-owned carrier allows you to get the device for free when you sign up for a three-month Total Max 5G plan, which costs $165. The amount is paid upfront.
Buy at Total Wireless

The Galaxy A36 was launched at $399.99 and is one of the best Android phones in this segment. The device has a better-looking 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. That gives you excellent visuals. 

But it's not the only highlight of this model. Its rear camera features a 50MP main lens, which captures beautiful, detailed photos with slightly warmer hues. While this may not suit every user, those who prefer more vivid images will definitely appreciate this bad boy's capabilities. 



Plus, thanks to the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset, the Android phone handles daily tasks more smoothly than the Galaxy A17. Still, since it's not a flagship, you might occasionally notice micro stutters when you open many apps at once. 

Galaxy A37 5G


Galaxy A37: now 100% off!
$0
$449 99
$450 off (100%)
The Galaxy A37 is currently on sale at Total Wireless. For a limited time, you can get this phone completely free of charge when you sign up for the Total Max 5G plan or higher. The Verizon-owned carrier requires you to pay upfront for a three-month service.
Buy at Total Wireless

The Galaxy A37 was released a few months ago, making it one of the most contemporary budget options from Samsung. It has the same 6.7-inch display as its predecessor, offering surprisingly good visuals. 

The device is also equipped with a solid camera, featuring a 50MP main sensor on the rear. To top it all off, it packs some Awesome Intelligence features (a budget variation of Galaxy AI), including Voice Transcription, AI Select, and Object Eraser.



Best of all, while it's normally priced at $449.99, this Total Wireless offer lets you grab it completely free of charge. 

How to grab the free phone offers


These Galaxy phones offer great value for money. But what makes them practically no-brainers is Total Wireless' current promotion, which lets you get any of the three for free.

The deal requirements are pretty easy to meet, too. All you need to do is set up a new line on the Total Max 5G or higher plan, which costs $55/mo (or $50/mo with AutoPay). 



Users choosing the Galaxy A36 or Galaxy A37 must prepay for three months of service to qualify for the free phone offer. Meanwhile, the Galaxy A17 can be yours for free with a single-month plan. 

Plan details


The Total Max 5G plan is a bit steep, no two ways around that. However, users get several important perks that make this tier more reasonable. 

For starters, users get blazing-fast data speeds: 5G Ultra Wideband download speeds go as high as 622 Mbps, nearly double Mint Mobile's download speeds. 

The Total Max 5G plan also includes unlimited hotspot (capped at 5 Mbps), roaming to over 140 countries, plus unlimited calling and texting to more than 200 countries. 

Spam protection and 100GB of cloud storage are additional benefits that make the overall package pretty attractive. 

Downsides of Total Wireless


Total Wireless has a number of advantages, including transparent pricing and short-term commitment options. But it also has some downsides worth pointing out before you make the final decision. 

One of the most important things to keep in mind is that the carrier keeps devices locked for a full year. After 365 days, you must manually request it to be unlocked. 

In contrast, rival prepaid carriers like Mint Mobile automatically unlock devices just 60 days after purchase. 

The ultimate value


As I see it, these Galaxy phone offers at Total Wireless are impossible to ignore. Sure, the required plans may not be super cheap, but given the service you're receiving, I think the overall value is worth it. 

Plus, even if you bought these phones fully unlocked elsewhere, you'd still have to pay for a monthly service plan anyway. So, getting the models for free is a massive win.
Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART
$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.webp
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova
Recommended For You
COMMENTS (0)
Latest Discussions
Galaxy S26+ Dial Pad
by readdriver • 2
Huawei Mate XT on T-Mobile Call echos
by ECPirate37 • 2
Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone
by menooch18 • 2
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices
Popular stories
T-Mobile users are realizing their power, and it's costing the carrier
T-Mobile users are realizing their power, and it's costing the carrier
Smartphones must have user-replaceable batteries by 2027. But not your iPhone. Here's why
Smartphones must have user-replaceable batteries by 2027. But not your iPhone. Here's why
Customers visiting Verizon stores have to wait hours to see a rep and now we know why
Customers visiting Verizon stores have to wait hours to see a rep and now we know why
Some T-Mobile reps say they have lost sales due to T-Life
Some T-Mobile reps say they have lost sales due to T-Life
Google reveals the Pixel devices getting Android 17 this summer
Google reveals the Pixel devices getting Android 17 this summer
Samsung Messages dies in July, and its Google replacement isn't a clean swap
Samsung Messages dies in July, and its Google replacement isn't a clean swap
Latest News
Customers visiting Verizon stores have to wait hours to see a rep and now we know why
Customers visiting Verizon stores have to wait hours to see a rep and now we know why
Some T-Mobile reps say they have lost sales due to T-Life
Some T-Mobile reps say they have lost sales due to T-Life
Google announcing its AI Search makeover has had an unintended effect on DuckDuckGo
Google announcing its AI Search makeover has had an unintended effect on DuckDuckGo
One UI 9 slipped in one quiet change that Samsung phone thieves will hate
One UI 9 slipped in one quiet change that Samsung phone thieves will hate
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 Lite makes it incredibly easy to not overspend at under $300 on Amazon
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 Lite makes it incredibly easy to not overspend at under $300 on Amazon
Galaxy throttling could finally meet its match, a new report reveals
Galaxy throttling could finally meet its match, a new report reveals