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The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide is coming for the iPhone Ultra, and Samsung thinks you'll love it

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide might just be Samsung's biggest release after the Galaxy S26 Ultra.

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Polina Kovalakova
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A person holding the Galaxy Z Fold 7 half-opened.
Galaxy Z Fold 7 for illustrative purposes. | Image by PhoneArena
Samsung’s next foldables are fast approaching. While the official announcement is expected at a July 22 Galaxy Unpacked event, supply chain rumors suggest the tech giant is finalizing a major shift in its manufacturing strategy.

Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide: big expectations


According to Korean outlet ETNews (machine translated), Samsung is reportedly betting big on its first-ever wide foldable device, boosting manufacturing targets well ahead of the launch.

The report indicates that the tech giant might have reconsidered its initial three-month production plans for the Z Fold 8 Wide. A potential increase of 200,000 to 300,000 units is reportedly being considered.


Sources say the tech giant plans to dynamically adjust production volumes for each model based on early retail performance following that three-month period.

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More important than the Galaxy Z Flip 8?


ETNews points out that Samsung's strategy shift puts initial production numbers for the brand's first-ever wide foldable close to the Galaxy Z Fold 8. Evidently, internal expectations are indeed big.

 

However, that doesn't appear to be the case with the Galaxy Z Flip 8. According to the leak, production units for the clamshell device haven't been ramped up.

Concrete figures haven't been finalized. However, industry insiders estimate the conservative target is a direct response to the declining sales reported for last year's Galaxy Z Flip 7.

Is Samsung doing the right thing?



Data suggests that 2026 is expected to be a big year for foldables, with book-like options supposedly growing by 20% globally. Counterpoint's analysis projects that Apple will "eat away" some of Samsung's influence in the US, but the tech giant is still expected to retain about 31% of the market share (down from 40% last year). 

If these projections realize, Samsung might be doing the right thing by prioritizing its book-like foldable solutions.


And yet, online opinions about its success are surprisingly divided. The community is concerned that this wide form factor might make apps look imperfect, with some users also wondering whether the passport style could make the phone too uncomfortable to hold with one hand.

A test to determine all


Ultimately, whether the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide succeeds or fails will be decided when the phone is released. If the form factor proves successful and the price is palatable, Samsung's decision to increase initial production units would turn out to be way more than a gamble. Rather, it might turn out to be a well-calculated decision.

Even though I wouldn't call myself a big fan of this new shape, I can't help but feel excited about it. Samsung deserves credit for breaking tradition, although it was a direct response to Apple's rumored foldable.
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Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
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