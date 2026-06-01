The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide is coming for the iPhone Ultra, and Samsung thinks you'll love it

A test to determine all

Galaxy Z Fold 8

If these projections realize, Samsung might be doing the right thing by prioritizing its book-like foldable solutions.And yet, online opinions about its success are surprisingly divided. The community is concerned that this wide form factor might make apps look imperfect, with some users also wondering whether the passport style could make the phone too uncomfortable to hold with one hand.Ultimately, whether theWide succeeds or fails will be decided when the phone is released. If the form factor proves successful and the price is palatable, Samsung's decision to increase initial production units would turn out to be way more than a gamble. Rather, it might turn out to be a well-calculated decision.Even though I wouldn't call myself a big fan of this new shape, I can't help but feel excited about it. Samsung deserves credit for breaking tradition, although it was a direct response to Apple's rumored foldable.