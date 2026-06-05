iPhone 17e Size Guide: Is a 6.1-inch phone big enough in 2026?

iPhone 17e

iPhone 17e

Apple iPhone 17e Apple iPhone 17 Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max

iPhone 17e





Recommended For You What stands out is its thickness. At just 7.8 mm (and only 9.71 mm with the camera bump) it has a much slimmer profile than its most expensive sibling.





When we line the three phones next to each other, the compact iPhone 17e stands out, especially when we compare it with the massive iPhone 17 Pro Max . Its size is similar to the regular iPhone 17 , yet the iPhone 17 with its 6.3-inch display is a tad bigger.



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With the iPhone 17e , your thumb can more or less reach the middle of the screen comfortably. Reaching the top with one hand is still impossible, but that's all phones nowadays. One-hand operation typing is comfortably possible on this phone. All in all, we were able to do most things with one-hand operation – the top reachable with Apple's reachability feature.





The iPhone 17 is a tad bigger than the 17e (6.3 inches), and your thumb may struggle to reach the far end of the device, depending on the size of your hand and the length of your fingers. It should still be fairly comfortable for one hand use, but less so than the iPhone 17e .





The iPhone 17e may fit in most pockets comfortably. It's compact and not too thick, so you will likely be comfortable carrying it in your pocket, depending on the model of the jeans (some women's jeans have tiny pockets where no phone can fit). When we line the three phones next to each other, the compactstands out, especially when we compare it with the massive. Its size is similar to the regular, yet thewith its 6.3-inch display is a tad bigger.With the, your thumb can more or less reach the middle of the screen comfortably. Reaching the top with one hand is still impossible, but that's all phones nowadays. One-hand operation typing is comfortably possible on this phone. All in all, we were able to do most things with one-hand operation – the top reachable with Apple's reachability feature.Theis a tad bigger than the 17e (6.3 inches), and your thumb may struggle to reach the far end of the device, depending on the size of your hand and the length of your fingers. It should still be fairly comfortable for one hand use, but less so than theThemay fit in most pockets comfortably. It's compact and not too thick, so you will likely be comfortable carrying it in your pocket, depending on the model of the jeans (some women's jeans have tiny pockets where no phone can fit).





iPhone 17e should leave plenty of space around the pocket opening, meaning it won't restrict your movement or dig into your hip when you sit down.





The iPhone 17 is also likely going to fit comfortably in most jean pockets, but keep in mind its camera island is bulkier than the iPhone 17e 's (the section of the phone with the camera bump is around 11.4 mm thick), which, for some people, may be a hassle as it may catch on the fabric edge when you are sliding it in or pulling it out (if you don't have a case).



At the end of the day, the iPhone 17e proves that a 6.1-inch may be the ideal size for many people. With such a compact phone, we are able to avoid the hand fatigue and pocket bulk of massive flagships while still getting plenty of screen for typing, browsing, and media. Theshould leave plenty of space around the pocket opening, meaning it won't restrict your movement or dig into your hip when you sit down.Theis also likely going to fit comfortably in most jean pockets, but keep in mind its camera island is bulkier than the's (the section of the phone with the camera bump is around 11.4 mm thick), which, for some people, may be a hassle as it may catch on the fabric edge when you are sliding it in or pulling it out (if you don't have a case).At the end of the day, theproves that a 6.1-inch may be the ideal size for many people. With such a compact phone, we are able to avoid the hand fatigue and pocket bulk of massive flagships while still getting plenty of screen for typing, browsing, and media.





If you're looking for an affordable iPhone that values everyday comfort and effortless, one-handed use above all else, the iPhone 17e is a practical choice for you.

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