iPhone 17e Size Guide: Is a 6.1-inch phone big enough in 2026?
Proof that comfort and one-handed usability never go out of style.
iPhone 17e, iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro Max. | Image by PhoneArena
It's 2026, and giant flagships are dominating the headlines, so it certainly can feel like smaller devices are being left behind. But as we found out, Apple's wallet-friendly iPhone 17e proves that you may not need a massive brick in your pocket to get a great experience.
The iPhone 17e comes with a familiar 6.1-inch display, and it's relatively compact for anyone who misses the days of easy, comfortable smartphone use. In this size guide, we are going to see if a 6.1-inch screen can cut it in 2026 – we check at how it actually feels in the hand, testing out its true one-handed reachability and pocketability to see if the iPhone 17e is the perfect sweet spot or if it feels just too small.
When we look at the dimensions above, the iPhone 17e seems like the definition of a pocket-friendly device. It measures 146.7 x 71.5 mm and is light at 169.0 g. The phone is noticeably shorter and easier to handle than the standard iPhone 17, and it feels like a feather in comparison to the massive 233.0 g iPhone 17 Pro Max.
What stands out is its thickness. At just 7.8 mm (and only 9.71 mm with the camera bump) it has a much slimmer profile than its most expensive sibling.
The iPhone 17 is a tad bigger than the 17e (6.3 inches), and your thumb may struggle to reach the far end of the device, depending on the size of your hand and the length of your fingers. It should still be fairly comfortable for one hand use, but less so than the iPhone 17e.
The iPhone 17e comes with a familiar 6.1-inch display, and it's relatively compact for anyone who misses the days of easy, comfortable smartphone use. In this size guide, we are going to see if a 6.1-inch screen can cut it in 2026 – we check at how it actually feels in the hand, testing out its true one-handed reachability and pocketability to see if the iPhone 17e is the perfect sweet spot or if it feels just too small.
|
|
|Apple iPhone 17e
|Apple iPhone 17
|Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max
|Dimensions
|146.7 x 71.5 x 7.8 mm (~9.71 mm with camera bump)
|149.6 x 71.5 x 7.95 mm (~11.4 mm with camera bump)
|163.4 x 78.0 x 8.75 mm (~13.13 mm with camera bump)
|Weight
|169.0 g
|177.0 g
|233.0 g
|Size
|6.1-inch
|6.3-inch
|6.9-inch
See the full Apple iPhone 17e vs Apple iPhone 17 vs Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max specs comparison or compare them to other phones using our Phone Comparison tool
When we look at the dimensions above, the iPhone 17e seems like the definition of a pocket-friendly device. It measures 146.7 x 71.5 mm and is light at 169.0 g. The phone is noticeably shorter and easier to handle than the standard iPhone 17, and it feels like a feather in comparison to the massive 233.0 g iPhone 17 Pro Max.
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iPhone 17e, iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro Max. | Image by PhoneArena
When we line the three phones next to each other, the compact iPhone 17e stands out, especially when we compare it with the massive iPhone 17 Pro Max. Its size is similar to the regular iPhone 17, yet the iPhone 17 with its 6.3-inch display is a tad bigger.
Thumb reach on the iPhone 17e. | Image by PhoneArena
With the iPhone 17e, your thumb can more or less reach the middle of the screen comfortably. Reaching the top with one hand is still impossible, but that's all phones nowadays. One-hand operation typing is comfortably possible on this phone. All in all, we were able to do most things with one-hand operation – the top reachable with Apple's reachability feature.
Thumb reach on the iPhone 17. | Image by PhoneArena
The iPhone 17 is a tad bigger than the 17e (6.3 inches), and your thumb may struggle to reach the far end of the device, depending on the size of your hand and the length of your fingers. It should still be fairly comfortable for one hand use, but less so than the iPhone 17e.
The iPhone 17e and pockets. | Image by PhoneArena
The iPhone 17e may fit in most pockets comfortably. It's compact and not too thick, so you will likely be comfortable carrying it in your pocket, depending on the model of the jeans (some women's jeans have tiny pockets where no phone can fit).
The iPhone 17e should leave plenty of space around the pocket opening, meaning it won't restrict your movement or dig into your hip when you sit down.
At the end of the day, the iPhone 17e proves that a 6.1-inch may be the ideal size for many people. With such a compact phone, we are able to avoid the hand fatigue and pocket bulk of massive flagships while still getting plenty of screen for typing, browsing, and media.
The standard iPhone 17 and pockets. | Image by PhoneArena
The iPhone 17 is also likely going to fit comfortably in most jean pockets, but keep in mind its camera island is bulkier than the iPhone 17e's (the section of the phone with the camera bump is around 11.4 mm thick), which, for some people, may be a hassle as it may catch on the fabric edge when you are sliding it in or pulling it out (if you don't have a case).
At the end of the day, the iPhone 17e proves that a 6.1-inch may be the ideal size for many people. With such a compact phone, we are able to avoid the hand fatigue and pocket bulk of massive flagships while still getting plenty of screen for typing, browsing, and media.
If you're looking for an affordable iPhone that values everyday comfort and effortless, one-handed use above all else, the iPhone 17e is a practical choice for you.
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