iPhone 17 Pro Max Size Guide: Can your pockets handle the massive 6.9-Inch display?

In this size guide, we are breaking down exactly how massive this phone feels in the real world. Let's find out if the iPhone 17 Pro Max is a daily dream to use, how far your thumb can reach across the display and how it handles the pocket challenge.

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max Apple iPhone 17 Pro Apple iPhone Air





Looking at the dimensions above, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is undeniably a heavyweight. At 163.4 x 78.0 mm, it is significantly taller and wider than the standard 17 Pro, and it tips the scales at a hefty 233.0 g. If you want that huge 6.9-inch display, your hands and pockets will definitely notice the extra bulk.



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The Pro Max shares the same 8.75 mm thickness as the smaller iPhone 17 Pro, but it looks just about huge compared to the ultra-sleek iPhone Air . The Air comes in at a razor-thin 5.64 mm and weighs just 165.0 g, which could make the Pro Max look like a total brick by comparison.











When we lined the three phones up, we were able to clearly see the iPhone 17 Pro Max 's size stand out. It basically towers over the iPhone 17 Pro. You can also see the dramatic design shift Apple introduced with the camera plateau stretching across the top of the Pro models, contrasted against the cleaner single-camera look on the Air.





The 6.9-inch display is quite massive and the phone is wide, so as we checked (and you can see in the image above), it is impossible to reach the left side of the display with your thumb in one-hand operation. Your thumb should be able to comfortably reach the lower half of the display and the lower half of the side it's on.





Reaching the top section of the display would require two hands or swiping down on the bottom edge to activate the reachability feature.











Noticeably, the iPhone 17 Pro is smaller so your thumb can reach further across the screen during one-hand operation. The top is again not comfortably reachable, but the smaller width helps with comfort when reaching for it.









The iPhone 17 Pro Max should fit in most men's jeans, but it would feel bulky nonetheless. Women's jeans usually have smaller pockets, so fitting it in them is almost an impossible affair.





Still, even when sliding it into a pair of men's jeans, it will take the entire pocket. The iPhone 17 Pro Max is super tall and wide, and with this massive camera island, it will likely dip into your hip whenever you sit down or bend.





If you intend to carry this 6.9-inch phone without a bag or a jacket, you'll want to make sure your favorite pants have wide, deep pockets.









The iPhone 17 Pro is more compact in comparison to the Pro Max, so you may have more luck when fitting it in most jean pockets. Still, the phone may not fit in some pockets, so keep that in mind.



