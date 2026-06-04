iPhone Air Size Guide: A close-up look at Apple's most radical design
The iPhone Air is the ultimate blend of a big screen and razor-thin portability.
iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Pro. | Image by PhoneArena
Apple introduced a radical new design for the iPhone last year with the iPhone Air. If you're tired of thick, heavy smartphones, the Air is just for you with its head-turning, ultra-slim look and sleek, lightweight, and comfortable body.
In this size guide, we are diving into how this phone's 6.5-inch display stacks up against the Pro models. We check how easy it is to handle it with one hand and find out how it fits in your pockets.
As you can see above, the iPhone Air completely rewrites the rules for smartphone dimensions. It's razor-thin at 5.64 mm (and around 11.70 mm where the camera bump is), it makes the 8.75 mm thickness of the 17 Pro and Pro Max look quite chunky.
In this size guide, we are diving into how this phone's 6.5-inch display stacks up against the Pro models. We check how easy it is to handle it with one hand and find out how it fits in your pockets.
|
|
|Apple iPhone Air
|Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max
|Apple iPhone 17 Pro
|Dimensions
|156.2 x 74.7 x 5.64 (~11.70 mm with camera bump)
|163.4 x 78.0 x 8.75 mm (~13.13 mm with camera bump)
|150.0 x 71.9 x 8.75 mm (~13.13 mm with camera bump)
|Weight
|165.0 g
|233.0 g
|206.0 g
|Size
|6.5-inch
|6.9-inch
|6.3-inch
See the full Apple iPhone Air vs Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max vs Apple iPhone 17 Pro specs comparison or compare them to other phones using our Phone Comparison tool
As you can see above, the iPhone Air completely rewrites the rules for smartphone dimensions. It's razor-thin at 5.64 mm (and around 11.70 mm where the camera bump is), it makes the 8.75 mm thickness of the 17 Pro and Pro Max look quite chunky.
The Air is also remarkably light, weighing only 165.0 g, which is a noticeable relief compared to the hefty 233.0 g of the Pro Max. It balances a 6.5-inch display and a size of 156.2 x 74.7 mm as a middle ground, offering more screen real estate than the standard iPhone 17 Pro while remaining narrower and easier to handle than the giant Pro Max.
When we look at the three phones side by side, the unique design of the iPhone Air shines. It is clearly in the middle ground in terms of height and weight. This view also shows the difference in the Air's aesthetic compared to the other flagships. With the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max we get an edge-to-edge camera plateau while the Air is much simpler and sleeker. Definitely standing out.
As for one-hand operation, the thin profile is a double-edged sword. We were able to determine it feels premium and sleek and lightweight, but if you squeeze it too hard (like if you try to reach the top with your thumb), the thin profile may dig into your hand, resulting in not the most comfortable feeling out there.
The iPhone Air is a dream for front pockets. Yep, we have a big 6.5-inch screen, but the razor-thin profile means it slides past the pocket edge with almost zero friction. It shouldn't create an uncomfortable bulge in tighter pants.
Getting the iPhone 17 Pro Max in pockets is another story, as the phone is not only huge but also quite thicker than the Air. It may be uncomfortably bulky for most pockets and may dip into your hip when you sit down, if you can get the phone inside your pocket at all.
In conclusion, the iPhone Air shows that you don't have to always sacrifice the big display just to get a phone that's comfortable to carry. The Air basically redefines what a modern smartphone can look like. It's a beautifully lightweight and super-thin alternative to most flagships.
The iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Pro. | Image by PhoneArena
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Thumb reach on the iPhone Air. | Image by PhoneArena
As for one-hand operation, the thin profile is a double-edged sword. We were able to determine it feels premium and sleek and lightweight, but if you squeeze it too hard (like if you try to reach the top with your thumb), the thin profile may dig into your hand, resulting in not the most comfortable feeling out there.
It's wider than the Pro, so you may not be able to type with just one hand (depending on how long your fingers are).
Thumb reach on the iPhone 17 Pro Max. | Image by PhoneArena
Compared to the Air, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is even more difficult to handle with one hand. Most people will need to type using two hands, and most of the display is unreachable with one hand unless you use Apple's reachability accessibility feature.
iPhone Air and pockets. | Image by PhoneArena
The iPhone Air is a dream for front pockets. Yep, we have a big 6.5-inch screen, but the razor-thin profile means it slides past the pocket edge with almost zero friction. It shouldn't create an uncomfortable bulge in tighter pants.
Due to its height, however, it will peek out of shallower pockets, especially in women's jeans. For most daily outfits, though, it is about as pocket-friendly as a large-screen phone can possibly get.
iPhone 17 Pro Max in pockets. | Image by PhoneArena
Getting the iPhone 17 Pro Max in pockets is another story, as the phone is not only huge but also quite thicker than the Air. It may be uncomfortably bulky for most pockets and may dip into your hip when you sit down, if you can get the phone inside your pocket at all.
In conclusion, the iPhone Air shows that you don't have to always sacrifice the big display just to get a phone that's comfortable to carry. The Air basically redefines what a modern smartphone can look like. It's a beautifully lightweight and super-thin alternative to most flagships.
The Air's ultra-slim edges may take a little time to get used to during one-handed use, but it's pocketable and should be great for anyone ready for a sleeker, lighter future.
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