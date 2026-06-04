iPhone Air Size Guide: A close-up look at Apple's most radical design





Recommended For You iPhone Air shines. It is clearly in the middle ground in terms of height and weight. This view also shows the difference in the Air's aesthetic compared to the other flagships. With the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max we get an edge-to-edge camera plateau while the Air is much simpler and sleeker. Definitely standing out. When we look at the three phones side by side, the unique design of theshines. It is clearly in the middle ground in terms of height and weight. This view also shows the difference in the Air's aesthetic compared to the other flagships. With thePro and Pro Max we get an edge-to-edge camera plateau while the Air is much simpler and sleeker. Definitely standing out.









As for one-hand operation, the thin profile is a double-edged sword. We were able to determine it feels premium and sleek and lightweight, but if you squeeze it too hard (like if you try to reach the top with your thumb), the thin profile may dig into your hand, resulting in not the most comfortable feeling out there. As for one-hand operation, the thin profile is a double-edged sword. We were able to determine it feels premium and sleek and lightweight, but if you squeeze it too hard (like if you try to reach the top with your thumb), the thin profile may dig into your hand, resulting in not the most comfortable feeling out there.

It's wider than the Pro, so you may not be able to type with just one hand (depending on how long your fingers are).













Compared to the Air, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is even more difficult to handle with one hand. Most people will need to type using two hands, and most of the display is unreachable with one hand unless you use Apple's reachability accessibility feature.





The iPhone Air is a dream for front pockets. Yep, we have a big 6.5-inch screen, but the razor-thin profile means it slides past the pocket edge with almost zero friction. It shouldn't create an uncomfortable bulge in tighter pants. Theis a dream for front pockets. Yep, we have a big 6.5-inch screen, but the razor-thin profile means it slides past the pocket edge with almost zero friction. It shouldn't create an uncomfortable bulge in tighter pants.





Due to its height, however, it will peek out of shallower pockets, especially in women's jeans. For most daily outfits, though, it is about as pocket-friendly as a large-screen phone can possibly get.



